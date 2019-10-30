Shay Mitchell fires back at mom shamers who thought she partied with Drake 3 days after giving birth

Shay Mitchell fired back at mom shamers on Instagram who accused her of going out and partying three days after giving birth to her first child.

The 32-year-old uploaded a video to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday in which she addressed the backlash she received for posting footage of herself partying at Drake’s 33rd birthday on Oct. 23. Three days prior, she shared on Instagram that she’d had her daughter with boyfriend Matte Babel, which led many to believe that was the actual day she gave birth.

“I haven’t been really checking my comments that often, but apparently people are really upset that I left three days after having a kid to go out and party,” Mitchell said in the video as she scrolls through angry comments, according to People.

The “Pretty Little Liars” actress explained that, although she posted the announcement photo three days prior to partying with Drake and other celebrities, that wasn’t the actual day she welcomed her daughter to the world.

Based on that misconception, her followers on Instagram were very unforgiving.

“Mother of the year award right here!!!! As if you seriously could leave your baby to go party?!!!” read one comment visible in Mitchell’s Story. “I hope the child’s aid look into this and your abilities to be a good parent cause damn!!! Lacking some serious skills there [sic] sweety! #selfish.”

“Disgusting… leaving your newborn only days after birth,” another Instagram user noted, to which Mitchell replied in the comments, “Days? Lol honey, just because I posted on that day doesn’t mean she was born on that day.”

While many were quick to deride the new mom for her partying ways, several of her fans were quick to rush to her defense, with many noting that she had a miscarriage in 2018.

“I chose to hold on until I announced because of the first time. It didn’t go as I had hoped for and it was extremely difficult,” she previously explained on an episode of her YouTube series over the summer.

"The first time that I was pregnant last year, Matte and I hadn't been planning, it happened and we were really excited about it,” she continued. "I was like 14 weeks, at that point, I had no idea the percentage of miscarriages. When it happened I was just completely blindsided by it."