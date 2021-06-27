Sharon Stone, 63, shares 'happy summer' bikini post

Sharon Stone showed her fans she’s already enjoying summer.

In an Instagram post she shared on Saturday, the 63-year-old actress wished her 2.6 million followers a "happy summer" while she donned a yellow bikini and struck a confident pose.

Stone’s beloved French bulldog Bandit can be seen in the background as she smiles brightly at the camera.

SHARON STONE TEARS INTO CANCEL CULTURE: ‘THE STUPIDEST THING I HAVE EVER SEEN HAPPEN’

"Even the dog knows you got IT," actor Leslie Jordan, 66, commented under the photo.

Meanwhile, celebrity makeup artist Amy Oresman remarked that the Hollywood actress is equivalent to "pure sunshine."

"You deserve all the Oscars that ever existed," Rose McGowan joked.

SHARON STONE SLAMMED MERYL STREEP'S ICON STATUS IN RESURFACED INTERVIEW: OTHERS 'EQUALLY AS TALENTED'

SHARON STONE SAYS PLASTIC SURGEON GAVE HER LARGER BREAST IMPLANTS WITHOUT HER CONSENT

When Stone wasn’t soaking up the sun, she went on to share a saying that reportedly came from inspirational quote publisher Abraham-Hicks, which reads: "Your body is an absolute mirror of your mind."

Stone’s viral post has received more than 156,425 likes and comes nearly three months after the release of her memoir "The Beauty of Living Twice."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In her memoir, Stone reflected on her career, personal life and road to recovery after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage stroke in 2001.

The "Basic Instinct" actress has also opened up in the last year about her recent work opportunities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am not only astounded but grateful that I am still modeling," Stone shared in an Instagram post from November. "Thx to everyone who hired me this year."