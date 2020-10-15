Sharon Stone reveals she posed nude for Playboy to get 'Basic Instinct' role

Sharon Stone made the bold choice to pose nude for Playboy magazine in 1990 so that she could get a role in “Basic Instinct.”

At the time, Stone wasn’t a well-known actress so she decided to be “strategic” in order to get the part that would later push her into sex symbol status.

The actress played the lead character, Catherine Tramell, opposite Michael Douglas, who played Detective Nick Curran in the erotic-thriller.

During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Wednesday, Stone said, “I decided I was going to do a Playboy article specifically because I wanted to get this film ‘Basic Instinct.’”

“I didn’t realize what would happen when I did the film,” the former model admitted.

Stone added: “I did think it was the right part for me, and I knew what I had to do to get it. I didn’t have enough perspective to realize what was going to happen.”

The star's fame skyrocketed after the release of the 1992 film and opened several doors for her in Hollywood. Stone was later cast as a lead in “Casino,” “Silver,” “Catwoman” and more.

In 2006, she reprised her role for the sequel "Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction."

The sex symbol also touched on her love life, telling Barrymore that she's decided she's "done dating."

"I’ve had it with dating," she admitted.

Earlier this year, Stone made headlines for announcing her return to dating apps after being kicked off of Bumble. At the time, several fans assumed her account was fake.