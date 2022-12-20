Sharon Osbourne seen for the first time since medical emergency

Sharon Osbourne was seen for the first time since she was rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency last week.

On Monday, the former talk show host was seen participating in some retail therapy with a friend at James Perse in Beverly Hills.

Osbourne wore a long, dark coat paired with blue jeans and a crossbody bag for the outing. She also had her sunglasses in hand as she browsed the store.

On Monday, Osbourne, 70, also took to Instagram to share a health update with her fans, noting that she’s "back home and doing great."

Osbourne shared an image of her pup sitting in front of a Christmas tree. She also thanked everyone for all the love.

On Saturday, Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed to Fox News Digital that Osbourne was rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency Friday evening.

Ventura County Fire Department told Fox News Digital that their team responded to a "medical call" at Glen Tavern around 6:30 p.m. Friday and took one patient to Santa Paula Hospital.

Following the news, Osbourne's son, Jack Osbourne, shared an update on his mother's condition Saturday.

"Ok, here is what I'll say - first things first MY MOTHER WASN'T FILMING AN EPISODE OF @ghostadventures," Jack wrote in a post on his Instagram story on Saturday. "She was filming an episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha."

He continued, "Now that we have made that clear…She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support."

"As to what happened to my mum - I'm gonna leave it to her to share about it when she's ready," Jack wrote.

Sharon’s medical emergency comes on the heels of a challenging year for the Osbournes.

Her husband, Ozzy , 73, revealed that he has Parkinson’s disease in January 2020 and underwent major surgery this past June.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.