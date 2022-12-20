Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Sharon Osbourne seen for the first time since medical emergency

Sharon Osbourne, 70, took to Instagram on Monday to share that she's 'back home and doing great'

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Sharon Osbourne on her new Fox Nation docuseries Video

Sharon Osbourne on her new Fox Nation docuseries

Television personality Sharon Osbourne discusses her exit from "The Talk" and what to expect in her Fox Nation docuseries.

Sharon Osbourne was seen for the first time since she was rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency last week.

On Monday, the former talk show host was seen participating in some retail therapy with a friend at James Perse in Beverly Hills.

Osbourne wore a long, dark coat paired with blue jeans and a crossbody bag for the outing. She also had her sunglasses in hand as she browsed the store.   

On Monday, Osbourne, 70, also took to Instagram to share a health update with her fans, noting that she’s "back home and doing great."

Sharon Osbourne was seen for the first time in Beverly Hills after being rushed to the hospital on Friday.

Sharon Osbourne was seen for the first time in Beverly Hills after being rushed to the hospital on Friday. (RMLA / BACKGRID)

Sharon Osbourne was seen shopping with a friend at James Perse in Beverly Hills on Monday.

Sharon Osbourne was seen shopping with a friend at James Perse in Beverly Hills on Monday. (RMLA / BACKGRID)

WATCH ‘SHARON OSBOURNE TO HELL & BACK’ ON FOX NATION

Osbourne shared an image of her pup sitting in front of a Christmas tree. She also thanked everyone for all the love.

On Saturday, Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed to Fox News Digital that Osbourne was rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency Friday evening.

SHARON OSBOURNE SAYS 'MY HEART BREAKS' FOR HUSBAND OZZY AFTER PARKINSON'S DIAGNOSIS

Ventura County Fire Department told Fox News Digital that their team responded to a "medical call" at Glen Tavern around 6:30 p.m. Friday and took one patient to Santa Paula Hospital.

Following the news, Osbourne's son, Jack Osbourne, shared an update on his mother's condition Saturday.

Ventura County Fire Department told Fox News Digital that their team responded to a "medical call" at Glen Tavern around 6:30 p.m. Friday and took one patient to Santa Paula Hospital.

Ventura County Fire Department told Fox News Digital that their team responded to a "medical call" at Glen Tavern around 6:30 p.m. Friday and took one patient to Santa Paula Hospital. (Coleman-Rayner for Fox News Digital)

On Saturday, Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed to Fox News Digital that Osbourne was rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency Friday evening.

On Saturday, Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed to Fox News Digital that Osbourne was rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency Friday evening. (Coleman-Rayner for Fox News Digital)

"Ok, here is what I'll say - first things first MY MOTHER WASN'T FILMING AN EPISODE OF @ghostadventures," Jack wrote in a post on his Instagram story on Saturday. "She was filming an episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He continued, "Now that we have made that clear…She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support."

"As to what happened to my mum - I'm gonna leave it to her to share about it when she's ready," Jack wrote.

Sharon’s medical emergency comes on the heels of a challenging year for the Osbournes. Her husband, Ozzy, 73, revealed he has Parkinson’s disease in January 2020 and underwent major surgery this past June.

Sharon’s medical emergency comes on the heels of a challenging year for the Osbournes. Her husband, Ozzy, 73, revealed he has Parkinson’s disease in January 2020 and underwent major surgery this past June. (Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Sharon’s medical emergency comes on the heels of a challenging year for the Osbournes. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her husband, Ozzy, 73, revealed that he has Parkinson’s disease in January 2020 and underwent major surgery this past June.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending