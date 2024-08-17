Shannen Doherty's mom Rosa announces she's fulfilling her late daughter's wishes by taking over her podcast

Shannen Doherty's mother, Rosa Doherty, is stepping up and fulfilling her late daughter's wishes.

During a recent episode of the "Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty" podcast, Rosa announced she would be taking over Shannen's podcast, one month after the actress died of cancer at 53.

"I am now going to be doing my best to try to continue this for her because that's what we discussed that she wanted me to do," Rosa said during the Aug. 15 episode.

"And, of course, I'm not her. I could never be her. I'm not as well-spoken as she was," she continued. "But, I'm here for all of you, and I hope you're all here for me.

"This podcast meant so much to Shannen because it allowed her to tell her story and tell her truth. And, over the years, there's been so many stories and untruths and things mixed up that it was just finally, she says, ‘I wanna do this, and I have so many people that have followed me over the years and have supported me, and I just want to give them the opportunity to hear what my life really is.'

"And that was part of the reason for this podcast," she said. "And it meant so much to me because I got to watch her do this when it was so special for her and needed. It helped her so much in everything that she was going through."

Shannen died July 13 after battling cancer for years.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13th, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie," her publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement.

"The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

Doherty was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. At the time, it had spread to her lymph nodes. By 2017, she was in remission, but the cancer returned in 2020.

In November, Doherty shared that her cancer had metastasized and spread to her brain and bones.

Earlier this year, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum opened up about the importance of giving up certain "dreams" and possessions to provide "an easier transition" for her loved ones as she continued to undergo treatment for Stage 4 breast cancer.

"My priority at the moment is my mom," she said during an episode of her podcast in April. "I know it’s going to be hard on her if I pass away before her. Because it’s going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. I don’t want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don’t want her to have four storage units filled with furniture.

"None of us really need all the stuff that we have, and we could all do with a little bit of downsizing and not become a hoarder, which I was doing with all my furniture.

"It allows me to take more trips because I’m making money, I’m selling it," she added. "Then I get to build different memories, and I build memories with the people that I love. I get to take my mom on vacations because I have all this extra play money lying around, and I’m not digging into the money that’s in my estate that’s going to make sure that everybody in my life is taken care of once I’m dead."

