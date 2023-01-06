Expand / Collapse search
Published

Shania Twain 'petrified' to pose nude, Christie Brinkley displays youthful legs and more top headlines

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Shania Twain confesses she was 'petrified' to pose nude, Christie Brinkley, 68, displays her youthful legs in Turks and Caicos (Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC/Instagram)

BARING ALL - Shania Twain reveals why she posed nude despite being ‘petrified.’ Continue reading here…

SEA LEGS - Christie Brinkley sizzles at 68 in New Year's message to fans. Continue reading here…

Nicolas Cage talks starring in his first traditional Western film, "The Old Way."

Nicolas Cage talks starring in his first traditional Western film, "The Old Way." (Leon Bennett)

EXCLUSIVE - 'The Old Way' star Nicolas Cage on first Western flick, how he would fare on the wild frontier. Continue reading here…

‘I LOVE BEING YOUR WIFE’ - Suzanne Somers says she's 'still smiling' after 55 years with Alan Hamel. Continue reading here…

‘GROWING UP IN THE CIRCUS’ - Susan Sarandon's daughter Eva Amurri talks growing up with celebrity parents. Continue reading here…

BAD BLOOD? - Kim Kardashian and daughter North dance to Taylor Swift song amid decade-long feud. Continue reading here…

Prince Harry regrets watching Meghan Markle's 'love scenes' in 'Suits.'

Prince Harry regrets watching Meghan Markle's 'love scenes' in 'Suits.' (Chris Jackson)

ROYAL REGRET - Prince Harry regrets watching Meghan Markle's 'love scenes' in 'Suits.' Continue reading here…

Jeremy Renner shared an "ICU Spa moment" on his Instagram Story Thursday morning following a traumatic injury after an accident on New Year’s Day.

Jeremy Renner shared an "ICU Spa moment" on his Instagram Story Thursday morning following a traumatic injury after an accident on New Year’s Day. (Getty/Instagram)

‘THANK YOU MAMA’ - Jeremy Renner shares 'ICU spa moment' after snowplowing accident. Continue reading here…

‘I JUST BROKE OUT CRYING’ - ‘The Whale’ star Brendan Fraser reflects on emotional Hollywood comeback. Continue reading here…

‘IT’S RARE PEOPLE NOT RAW' - Victoria Beckham defends son Brooklyn after his 'Sunday roast' causes controversy. Continue reading here…

