Shania Twain releasing Diamond edition of 'The Woman in Me' for its 25th anniversary

Shania Twain is honoring the 25th anniversary of her 1995 album “The Woman in Me” by releasing a Diamond edition of it.

“The Woman in Me” was Twain’s first album to reach Diamond certification in 1997 by selling over 10 million copies. She also earned a Grammy award in 1996 in the category Best Country Album.

Twain, 54, announced "The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition” on “Good Morning America” on Friday.

SHANIA TWAIN, 54, TALKS AGING IN HOLLYWOOD: 'I'M NOT GONNA SIT AROUND'

"This is the album that changed my career and has brought me to places that I would never have imagined even in my wildest dreams at the time," she told the daytime show of her skyrocket to fame.

She continued: “I had high hopes, but this, I mean, where I am today, 25 years later, at the time was unimaginable. So this is a real celebration year for me, celebrating coming out as a very independent, open minded, very, just bold in what I had to say."

The Diamond edition of her album will feature the original tracklist, live recordings of unreleased songs and mixes, tapings from her Las Vegas residency and a 48-page booklet of notes and pictures from Twain.

SHANIA TWAIN ON HER LYME DISEASE BATTLE: NEVER SINGING AGAIN 'WOULD HAVE KILLED ME'

“It just stands the test of time,” Twain said on “GMA.” “Women in their late 20s, 30s were relating to, not my defiance...but just sort of my confidence in being a very independent thinker and being bold about that and expressing that through music and video and fashion."

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer added: "I felt a camaraderie with the female audience. The men were just having a really fun time enjoying the aesthetics. They were enjoying their own powerful women in their lives, and they were supportive about it."

“Then those people had children, and they raised their children listening to this music and now those children are at my concerts, almost the age that their parents were when this album first came out,” Twain continued. “I think the music just grew with the generations, or the generations grew with the music. I guess it's both ways."

SHANIA TWAIN CALLS OUT 'VERY AGEIST' COUNTRY MUSIC RADIO STATIONS

Twain concluded: “Everything written on that album was related to where I was feeling in that moment in time in my youth.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS AP

The Canadian country singer also revealed she’s been working on a new album during quarantine.