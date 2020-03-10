Shania Twain, 54, talks aging in Hollywood: 'I'm not gonna sit around'

Shania Twain isn't letting her age limit her.

The 54-year-old Canadian singer recently said on the “LadyGang” podcast that she's grown more confident over time, according to Us Weekly.

“For me personally, I’m sure it’s very different for everybody, but I just started with time,” she said. “Stepping out of battles that I couldn’t win. I mean, you know, aging is a battle you can’t win.”

The "Act Like a Lady" author continued, “That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state ... I’ve got songs to write. I’m not gonna sit around.”

Twain's work life isn't slowing down anytime soon. She's starring in the upcoming movie "I Still Believe" with "Riverdale" star KJ Apa and is currently headlining a Las Vegas residency after releasing new music in 2017.

"I’d rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream. I want to fantasize and enjoy what I do have and just, like, forget about the stuff I can’t change, or that I can’t have,” Twain said. “So, I think it’s a waste of time and energy to worry about trying to slow my aging process down.”

The hit-maker admitted that she's happy to be strong and in a good second marriage to Frédéric Thiébaud. “I’m just going to be healthy and I’m so much more accepting now of the way I look, you know, with and without clothes," she noted.

In a January interview with AARP magazine, Twain discussed how her confidence over her appearance grew with age.

“I’m more comfortable with my body now than I was when I was younger,” Twain said. “It was really a struggle back then. But with age, you ask, ‘OK, how many more years do I have to live, and do I really want to live them feeling negative about myself and the things I can’t change?'”

“I just think it’s not worth it,” she added. “Age brings perspective. Every day I learn something new. And I plan on doing that till the day I die.”