Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunite and recreate iconic 'Dirty Dancing' lift

Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort have shared the screen many times, from playing siblings in the action packed "Divergent" movies and costarring in the 2014 romantic drama "The Fault in Our Stars." The actors have teamed up again, but this time, to take on one of the most iconic dance scenes in movie history.

Woodley and Elgort reunited this week and they both took to Instagram to share some moments from their get together. Part of their time spent together was trying to reenact the Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey lift from the 1987 film, "Dirty Dancing."

Elgort shared a photo of the two's reenactment of the big lift on his Instagram with the caption "Clean dancing w Shai." The picture shows Elgort holding Woodley over his head, while her arms are outstretched, just like in the classic film.

Woodley shared some behind the scenes videos to her Instagram story of the two practicing their dance moves. In the series of videos, the two practice the lift and even though it "took a few tries," as Woodley wrote on the video, she shared the picture of the two nailing the lift with the caption "but we finally got there" on her story.

Elgort also posted a series of pictures to his Instagram after posting the lift with the caption "It's the time of the season for loooovvingg," where the first and last pictures in the series are of Woodley. The first picture shows the two hugging each other at a restaurant and last picture in the series was taken from Elgort's point of view and shows Woodley sitting across the table from him at a restaurant.

Woodley and Elgort played siblings Tris and Caleb Prior in the "Divergent" series from 2014 through 2016. They also played Hazel Grace Lancaster and Augustus Waters, two teen cancer patients who fall in love in the 2014 movie "The Fault in Our Stars."