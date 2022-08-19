‘Dirty Dancing’ star Patrick Swayze's wife pays tribute to late actor ahead of film’s 35th anniversary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the 35th anniversary of the iconic film "Dirty Dancing" approaches this weekend, Patrick Swayze’s widow paid tribute to the late actor.

"When Patrick was still alive, he would always say, 'I’m on my second generation of fans' ... He'd get approached by young ladies who weren't even born when the movie came out," Niemi told Entertainment Tonight.

Niemi was married to Swayze from 1975 until he died in 2009 at the age of 57 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Swayze’s widow described her late husband as "one of a kind" and said she still feels his presence nearly 13 years later.

"It's very strange to have someone so far away and yet have them still so incredibly close in your heart," Niemi told the media outlet.

"I feel like he's with me every day, but, of course, it'd be nice to have him physically in the room," she added. "But, I tell you what, we had a great ride, and there's so much to be grateful for."

"Dirty Dancing" was released in August 1987, and Niemi spoke about Swayze’s iconic scene during which he lifts actress Jennifer Grey, who played "Baby," over his head.

"Patrick loves going off, and he was strong enough to do all that stuff," Niemi revealed.

"When they want to pull off a great lift, he says, 'I got one for you.'"

In July 2020, Lionsgate confirmed there will be a "Dirty Dancing" reboot and said Grey was collaborating with the studio.

Swayze’s widow suggested that the late actor "would not do it again," if he was still alive.

"Dirty Dancing was like lightning in a bottle," Niemi noted. "I don't think you can ever absolutely duplicate something. I think you always have to start fresh, but if they're going to do it, I hope it's the absolute best and it has its own character and personality and source of inspiration."