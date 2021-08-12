Selma Blair supports Christina Applegate on Twitter amid multiple sclerosis diagnosis: 'Always here'

Christina Applegate’s "The Sweetest Thing" co-star, and fellow celebrity with multiple sclerosis, Selma Blair, offered her support to the star on Twitter.

The duo were co-stars in the 2002 romantic comedy, and now they’re bonding even further as friends after Applegate revealed earlier this week that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, the same disease that Blair has been fighting since publicly announcing her own diagnosis in 2018.

Shortly after Applegate revealed the news to her followers, Blair took to Twitter to respond with a showing of love and support.

"Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love," Blair wrote.

Applegate later responded, "I love our two weirdos. They are so fun."

As Page Six notes, the duo seemed to bond over the fact that they both share kids of the same age. Applegate is mom to daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble, 10, who she shares with musician Martyn LeNoble. Blair, meanwhile, shares 10-year-old Arthur Saint Bleick with her now ex, fashion designer Jason Bleick.

Blair wasn’t the only person standing in solidarity with Applegate. Former talk show host Montel Williams, who also revealed he is battling MS, took to Twitter to share his support as well.

"We have MS - it will never have us unless we let it. Tara and I are sending hope and light your way," he wrote.

Applegate took to Twitter on Monday to candidly share news of her diagnosis while simultaneously letting her fans know that she is optimistic about her future.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey," the "Anchorman" star wrote . "But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a--hole blocks it."

In a follow-up tweet , she quoted a friend who has the illness as well before asking her fans for privacy on the matter.

"As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do," she concluded. "So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo"

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society describes MS as "an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body." The cause of the disease is still unknown but it is believed to be a combination of environmental and genetic factors. The organization notes that there are an estimated 1 million people living with MS in the United States right now.

