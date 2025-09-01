Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez wows in bridal-white bikini at Cabo bachelorette party

'I Said I Love You First' singer Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco in December 2024

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Selena Gomez celebrated her final days of being a single woman as she prepares to marry music producer Benny Blanco.

Gomez stunned in an all-white bikini while enjoying time on the beach as she shared behind-the-scenes snaps and videos from her bachelorette party in Cabo.

The 33-year-old actress accessorized with a white veil that said "bride to be."

The photos and videos showcased a fun-filled time with decorations geared towards the big "I Do." In one snap, Gomez sat underneath big balloon letters that spelled out "Mrs. Levin."

SELENA GOMEZ WEARS NOTHING BUT SATIN LINGERIE IN SULTRY SELFIE

Selena Gomez poses in a white bikini

Selena Gomez attends her bachelorette party in Cabo. (Instagram: Selena Gomez)

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

Gomez and Blanco, known legally as Benjamin Joseph Levin, announced their engagement in December 2024.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star posted photos displaying a large engagement ring on her finger with the caption "forever begins now."

Blanco commented on the post, writing, "Hey wait… that’s my wife."

SELENA GOMEZ REVEALS HER ‘STANDARDS’ FOR ANYONE SHE DATES

Selena Gomez launches her own perfume line

Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco in December 2024. (JC Olivera/Getty Images for Rare Beauty)

The couple is rumored to have begun dating around Gomez's birthday in 2023, but the former Disney Channel star confirmed the news in December of that year.

Gomez and Blanco have kept the intimate details of their proposal a secret. "That I want to save for our kids," the actress told Interview. "It was really sweet, and the right things were said."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Selena Gomez wears strapless sparkling gown with fiance benny blanco in white suit

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco first confirmed their relationship in December 2023. (Emma McIntyre)

Blanco expanded a little bit, adding, "It was the sickest surprise that she had no idea about, and it couldn’t have come at a better time because I was starting to f--- up. The thing that makes me so crazy is, you’re getting engaged, and right before, they’re like, ‘Show me how good of a liar you are. Sneak around and try to do this perfect thing without me knowing.’"

"At the end, she was starting to get upset because she was like, 'Why aren’t you coming home tonight?' And I was like, ‘Oh, I’m just at my friends.’" I almost did it early. But I nailed it, I think."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

selena gomez-benny blanco

The two worked together on Selena Gomez's most recent album, "I Said I Love You First." (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

It's unclear when the two will actually marry.

"I couldn't be more excited," Gomez said during an August appearance on "Therapuss with Jake Shane." "I'm really, I just have never really felt so sure about something."

When asked how the wedding planning was going, Gomez claimed the two were busy working on their "own personal endeavors." Blanco and Gomez plan to focus on "all the nitty-gritty" soon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending

Close modal

Continue