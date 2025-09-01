Selena Gomez wows in bridal-white bikini at Cabo bachelorette party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Selena Gomez celebrated her final days of being a single woman as she prepares to marry music producer Benny Blanco.

Gomez stunned in an all-white bikini while enjoying time on the beach as she shared behind-the-scenes snaps and videos from her bachelorette party in Cabo.

The 33-year-old actress accessorized with a white veil that said "bride to be."

The photos and videos showcased a fun-filled time with decorations geared towards the big "I Do." In one snap, Gomez sat underneath big balloon letters that spelled out "Mrs. Levin."

Gomez and Blanco, known legally as Benjamin Joseph Levin, announced their engagement in December 2024.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star posted photos displaying a large engagement ring on her finger with the caption "forever begins now."

Blanco commented on the post, writing, "Hey wait… that’s my wife."

The couple is rumored to have begun dating around Gomez's birthday in 2023, but the former Disney Channel star confirmed the news in December of that year.

Gomez and Blanco have kept the intimate details of their proposal a secret. "That I want to save for our kids," the actress told Interview. "It was really sweet, and the right things were said."

Blanco expanded a little bit, adding, "It was the sickest surprise that she had no idea about, and it couldn’t have come at a better time because I was starting to f--- up. The thing that makes me so crazy is, you’re getting engaged, and right before, they’re like, ‘Show me how good of a liar you are. Sneak around and try to do this perfect thing without me knowing.’"

"At the end, she was starting to get upset because she was like, 'Why aren’t you coming home tonight?' And I was like, ‘Oh, I’m just at my friends.’" I almost did it early. But I nailed it, I think."

It's unclear when the two will actually marry.

"I couldn't be more excited," Gomez said during an August appearance on "Therapuss with Jake Shane." "I'm really, I just have never really felt so sure about something."

When asked how the wedding planning was going, Gomez claimed the two were busy working on their "own personal endeavors." Blanco and Gomez plan to focus on "all the nitty-gritty" soon.

