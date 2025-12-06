Joe Manganiello ditches Hollywood for Pittsburgh hometown with fiancé after 20 years in LA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joe Manganiello and his fiancé, Caitlin O'Connor, have left Los Angeles behind for their hometown of Pittsburgh.

During an interview with People, O'Connor, 36, shared that she and Manganiello, 48, have recently moved to a suburb outside the city – Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

"I mean, L.A. has been both of our homes for over 20 years. I was born in L.A., but raised in Pittsburgh, so we're both from the same hometown," she began.

O'Connor explained that their shared roots was something they initially bonded over, and they're both thrilled to be "back home."

"That's what we really connect on, you know, we share the same upbringing, the same hometown knowledge. And that's what really connects us as a couple.

"So it's beautiful to be back home together." — Caitlin O'Connor

"So it's beautiful to be back home together," the TV host told the outlet.

A favorite of O'Connor's is her "safe" neighborhood that feels like it's straight out of a "postcard."

"I've never been in a more beautiful neighborhood in Pittsburgh. It's just idyllic," she explained.

The move was not sudden and O'Connor told the outlet that they were planning it for "awhile." Although the couple will be back and forth from Los Angeles to New York for work, Pittsburgh will remain their home base.

Manganiello and O'Connor first sparked romance rumors two years ago and confirmed their relationship by the end of 2023. They announced their engagement on Instagram in October and noted that the actual proposal occurred in June.

In July 2023, Manganiello and Sofia Vergara announced that they were getting divorced after seven years of marriage.

