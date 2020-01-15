Selena Gomez says she's 'done being silent' and protecting others who 'never' protected her

Selena Gomez has begun a new chapter — and not just in terms of her music.

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer has had quite an exciting start to 2020, as she just released her third studio album titled "Rare" last week. Now, in a new interview with Billboard, the pop star is opening up about the process of recording songs that resonate with her fans and how she's learned to put herself – her physical and mental health – before anyone else.

"I’ve said this before, but I used to be terrified of saying anything. I would find myself protecting people that never protected me or cared for me. And I wouldn’t want to say the wrong thing, and I wouldn’t want people to think that I had any other motive, other than just being a kind person — though that is who I am and I am proud of that," she told the outlet.

"I was just done, you know? Just done being silent," she added. "And I felt like I deserved to have a moment for myself, after going through so much, and throwing that all into this album. It wasn’t even a thought in my mind that I was doing the wrong thing."

The singer revealed it took a total of four years to complete the album. This was due to a series of delays that Gomez didn't anticipate, including a kidney transplant in 2017, dealing with flare-ups of her lupus diagnosis, and of course, her very public split from Justin Bieber.

Without discussing Bieber directly, Gomez hinted at having a particularly rough time writing "Lose You To Love Me" — the song fans believe was inspired by their split.

"When I wrote the song 'Lose You to Love Me,' I was kind of a mess. It was really difficult for me. And by the time we shot the music video at the end of the year, it had a completely different meaning, and it was so freeing," she explained.

Gomez added that her new music is also special to her because it allows her to connect on a deeper level with her fans, whom she said deserve to hear her vulnerable side.

"I think I got to a place where I just said, this is what I’m gonna do and I’m not gonna be afraid of it. And people might react however they might react, but I know that I’m proud of putting out the music that I did with the content that it has, because I want nothing more than to relate to people -- and I want them to know that they’re not alone, and that all of these feelings are completely normal. And they watched me grow up, so I think this was an important album for me to speak up."

After its release, fans were quick to note that several songs on "Rare" hint at her four-year relationship to Beiber prior to his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin.