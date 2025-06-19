Sebastian Maniscalco roasts Jeff Bezos' transformation from 'complete nerd' to 'shredded'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sebastian Maniscalco has jokes for days.

During a stand-up routine at Cannes Lions 2025, the 51-year-old comedian poked fun at Jeff Bezos' "shredded" physique ahead of the Amazon founder's wedding to fiancée Lauren Sánchez.

"I see [Jeff] Bezos when he came out about 30 years ago. This guy was a nerd, a complete nerd," Maniscalco told the crowd - which included stars such as Patrick Schwarzenegger, Paris Hilton, "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski and Ludacris - per Page Six.

Maniscalco went on to praise Bezos, dubbing him a "genius."

"You see what this guy looks like [now]? That’s beautiful. That’s gorgeous. That’s 400 billion bucks… shredded on his yacht in the Mediterranean," he added.

"You ever get a huge [Amazon] box like, ‘Oh, my God, what did we order?’ It’s coming in this big box. I opened it up. One dental floss at the bottom of the box with air bags. This Bezos is a genius."

Last month, Bezos and Sánchez packed on the PDA while soaking up the sun ahead of their wedding later this month.

In photos obtained by Fox News Digital, the 61-year-old Amazon founder was spotted getting handsy with the 55-year-old former entertainment journalist as the couple spent a day at sea with friends on Bezos' $500 million sailing yacht, which was anchored off the coast of Cannes, France.

Bezos was seen playfully smacking and patting his bride-to-be on her backside while she tanned on a lounge chair next to a friend who smiled at the couple.

Sánchez showed off her toned figure in a leopard-print thong string bikini and a straw bucket hat while Bezos wore a navy blue T-shirt with blue and white patterned swim trunks.

In several photos, Bezos was seen kneeling on Sánchez's lounge chair as he bent over to kiss and cuddle her. In other snaps, the billionaire was spotted rubbing Sánchez's arms and nuzzling her neck.

Sánchez was photographed sitting up on her knees as she raised her fist in the air and bent over to grab her hat from a nearby table.

The pair were later spotted side by side as they enjoyed lunch with their friends at a table on one of the yacht's decks.

According to Architectural Digest, Bezos first commissioned his yacht, which he named Koru, in 2018, and it was delivered to the Blue Origin founder in 2023. At 417 feet long, Koru is the largest sailing yacht in the world, according to the outlet.

It may be the most extravagant wedding of the year, but not everyone is looking forward to the Bezos and Sanchez's upcoming nuptials in Venice, Italy.

Last week, Venetians gathered together to protest the couple's upcoming wedding festivities over fears of disruptions in a city that is already impacted by mass tourism.

Though most of the details surrounding the wedding are unknown, one Venice citizen said, "we have our moles," per The New York Times .

Federica Toninello, a protest organizer, said that one of the venues could be The Misericordia, a famed event hall.

The Bezos-Sánchez wedding is reportedly being held later this month. There is expected to be a star-studded guest list, with friends of the couple making appearances. Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Ivanka Trump and Oprah Winfrey are said to be attending, per Page Six.

Bezos and Sánchez reportedly met in the mid-2010s but didn't go public with their relationship until 2019 – once Sanchez separated from her then-husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, and Bezos divorced Mackenzie Scott.

Bezos proposed to Sánchez while aboard his $500 million yacht, Koru, in May 2023, she told Vogue in November of that year.