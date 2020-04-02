Sean Penn partners with Los Angeles for coronavirus drive-through testing location

Sean Penn has teamed up with the city of Los Angeles to bring a pop-up coronavirus testing location to the area.

The actor, 59, was praised by the Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Jeff Gorell on Tuesday for his efforts in helping out his community in this time of need.

"Thank you @SeanPenn and volunteers from CORE who are partnering with us and running a COVID pop-up testing location in East LA. #HeroesOfCovid19 #LAStrong #COVID19," Gorell wrote.

Penn is the founder of CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), a non-profit formed after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. According to its website, CORE succeeded in securing a network of doctors, emergency workers and government officials to take "immediate action" after the crisis and continues to rebuild communities daily.

The non-profit is also focusing its efforts on assisting medical professionals amid the current pandemic. According to the website, CORE's aim at the moment is to "promote safe and efficient COVID-19 testing to vulnerable populations in Los Angeles."

Drive-through testing clinics supported by Penn and CORE will be available to those who pre-qualify as high-risk patients.

Penn is the latest celebrity to use his platform for good. Other celebrities, including Rihanna, Ryan Reynolds, and Dolly Parton have all announced their own donations to various groups to help aid in testing, treatment and research of COVID-19.