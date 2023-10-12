Sean Penn holds hands with new love on dog walk; Sofia Vergara takes selfie with furry friend: PHOTOS

Sean Penn

Sean Penn and his girlfriend Olga Korotyayeva were recently spotted walking his dog in Malibu. The two were all smiles as they walked hand in hand with his golden retriever leading the way.

The actor and Korotyayeva were first linked as a couple in June, when they were seen walking the streets of Rome together.

Penn was previously married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989, Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010, and, most recently, to Leila George for two years, from 2020 to 2022.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara posted a photo on Instagram of her cuddling her son's chihuahua Baguette. In the photo, Vergara is sitting outside, hugging the dog.

In June 2019, Vergara and the dog were spotted wearing matching leopard print outfits on an outing in Los Angeles.

"Five years ago now I adopted Baguette from a shelter. I just walked in. I was looking for a cool, hiking, mid-sized dog, four-wheel dog," her son explained in an Instagram video regarding how Baguette joined his family. "She fell asleep on me, and I said ‘OK, this is it.’"

Kate Beckinsale

Actress Kate Beckinsale got into the Halloween spirit when she dressed her dog up as a ghost. She joked her cat "Willow ain’t afraid of no ghosts."

The "Ghostbusters" theme by Ray Parker Jr. was playing in the background of the video, which featured Willow walking past the dog, looking completely unbothered by the ghost. The actress often posts her many pets on Instagram and is always putting them in funny situations.

"Willow's a little bit more of a handful, and she's great. And she's beautiful and slightly mean," Beckinsale told People. "Willow will sleep in creepy psychopath places, like in the back of a drawer, places that she could die, but she's so pretty that we forgive her."

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale also got in the Halloween spirit, joking her "house is haunted" in a video posted on Instagram featuring her two dogs, Elvis and Ethel, standing in a hallway dressed as ghosts.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in November 2011, Hale told host Jimmy Fallon her dogs "live a good life" in Los Angeles.

"My dogs are my babies and a constant source of unconditional love and joy, that is why pet adoption is so close to my heart," she previously wrote on Instagram, celebrating National Adoption Week.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley and her husband, country singer Brad Paisley, celebrated the returned health of their dog Annie, who recently made a full recovery after undergoing TPLO surgery.

"She’s out of her rehab pen! Whew. We got through it! #tplosurgery #dogsofinstagram," Kimberly captioned the video, featuring Annie out on a walk, getting cuddles and playing. George Michael's song "Freedom" is playing in the background, celebrating Annie's freedom from the rehab pen.

A few weeks ago, Kimberly posted a video of Annie rehabbing, walking on a treadmill in a tub of water and wearing a cone. TPLO stands for tibial plateau leveling osteotomy and is a surgical technique used to stabilize a dog's knee joint when ligaments connecting the knee to the thigh and shin are injured.