Kimberly Williams-Paisley reveals the 'greatest job' she's had and how she keeps her relationship strong

Being a mom is the "greatest job" Kimberly Williams-Paisley has.

The "Father of the Bride" actress opened up about motherhood and keeping her relationship with Brad Paisley strong in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Kimberly and Brad got married in 2003. They have two sons — William Huckleberry and Jasper Warren.

"It's the greatest job I've ever had," Kimberly told Fox News Digital. "I love being a mom, and it's been really wonderful to see how they have grown. It's always bittersweet because literally just yesterday I put my 15-year-old behind the wheel of my car, and we just drove back and forth in the driveway. We didn't leave the property, but it's bittersweet. It's so fun seeing how they grow and evolve."

"It's so amazing when my kids make me laugh and when they come up with jokes that are just so smart and funny and make me laugh and to see how they're evolving," she gushed.

Despite being able to watch the kids learn and grow, Kimberly does reminisce about when her boys were younger.

"I also miss who they were when they were so little and cute and adorable," she added. "It's the greatest pleasure of my life and the hardest thing in my life too. I just feel so fortunate to be able to get to be a mom."

Kimberly also shared that ever since the couple's kids were four years old, the "Nashville" actress has taken them each on solo vacations to spend time with them separately.

"I think travel is just so important. It's a really big part of our family," Kimberly, who has teamed up with Hilton Hotels, explained. "It's a really big part of the way I've raised my kids to just value travel, value going and learning about different cultures and meeting new people and just experiencing, especially in this country, all the different things that exist in this country that we just never see when we're in our own little world."

As for how she keeps her relationship with Brad strong while raising two kids? A lot of date nights, she says.

"I think it's really important to plan time for ourselves to go and travel together and get away together, to have date nights together," Kimberly explained to Fox News Digital.

"We're really lucky because my husband's parents live not too far from us. So the kids go and have sleepovers at their house regularly, and that really is great for everybody because they love it, my in-laws love it and Brad and I love having a night alone every now and then. So that worked out really well, especially during the pandemic."