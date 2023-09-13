Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sean Penn unleashes rage toward Will Smith for Chris Rock Oscar's slap: 'Worst moment as a person'

Sean Penn was arrested and sent to jail for punching an extra on the set of his movie 'Colors'

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Sean Penn joins Sean Hannity to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine Video

Sean Penn joins Sean Hannity to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine

Actor Sean Penn tells ‘Hannity,’ ‘It's clear to me Ukrainians will win this; the question is at what cost.'

Actor Sean Penn got angry discussing the infamous slapping incident at the 2022 Academy Awards between Will Smith and Chris Rock. 

The topic came up when Penn expressed how furious he was that Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was not allowed to speak at the ceremony. The actor has been a strong advocate for the people of Ukraine during their ongoing war with Russia.

"The Oscars producer thought, ‘Oh, he’s [Zelenskyy] not light-hearted enough.’ Well, guess what you got instead? Will Smith," Penn told Variety. The outlet noted that the "Milk" actor was visibly infuriated speaking on the subject, even turning red during the interview.

'EMANCIPATION'S' WILL SMITH ADMITS HE 'LOST IT' DURING CHRIS ROCK OSCAR SLAP, WAS FULL OF 'RAGE'

Sean Penn soft smiles on the carpet in a black suit and tie split Chris Rock reacting after realizing Will Smith slapped him on the Oscars stage

Sean Penn was enraged by Will Smith's behavior at the 2022 Academy Awards when Smith slapped Chris Rock on live television.  (Valery Hache/Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

"I don’t know Will Smith. I met him once," Penn said. "He seemed very nice when I met him. He was so f---ing good in ‘King Richard.' 

"So why the f--- did you just spit on yourself and everybody else with this stupid f---ing thing? Why did I go to f---ing jail for what you just did? And you’re still sitting there? Why are you guys standing and applauding his worst moment as a person?" the 63-year-old said, referencing his 1987 arrest and jail stint for punching a film extra in the face. 

Sean Penn in a black shirt on the carpet smiles split Will Smith in a brown jacket and blue shirt on the carpet

Sean Penn was appalled people were clapping and applauding for Will Smith at the Oscars after his "worst moment as a person." (Frazer Harrison, Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Smith stormed the Oscar stage in 2022, slapping Rock across the face after the comedian made a joke referencing Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. She suffers from alopecia.

The "Emancipation" star yelled at Rock to "keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth."

Chris Rock appears shocked after Will Smith slaps him across the face on the Oscars stage

Sean Penn angrily questioned why Will Smith would choose to slap Chris Rock at the Oscars. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"This f---ing bulls--- wouldn’t have happened with Zelenskyy," Penn added. "Will Smith would never have left that chair to be part of stupid violence. It never would have happened."

So distraught by the situation, the famed actor and director said his only option was to destroy his two Oscars.

Sean Penn meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine, handing him his Oscar

Sean Penn presented Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with his own Oscar when visiting the leader in Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I thought, ‘Well, f---, you know? I’ll give them to Ukraine. They can be melted down to bullets they can shoot at the Russians.’"

When visiting Zelenskyy in Ukraine last fall, Penn showed his support by giving the leader one of his Oscars. The actor was presented with the Order of Merit by Zelenskyy. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending