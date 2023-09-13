Sean Penn unleashes rage toward Will Smith for Chris Rock Oscar's slap: 'Worst moment as a person'

Actor Sean Penn got angry discussing the infamous slapping incident at the 2022 Academy Awards between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

The topic came up when Penn expressed how furious he was that Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was not allowed to speak at the ceremony. The actor has been a strong advocate for the people of Ukraine during their ongoing war with Russia.

"The Oscars producer thought, ‘Oh, he’s [Zelenskyy] not light-hearted enough.’ Well, guess what you got instead? Will Smith," Penn told Variety. The outlet noted that the "Milk" actor was visibly infuriated speaking on the subject, even turning red during the interview.

"I don’t know Will Smith. I met him once," Penn said. "He seemed very nice when I met him. He was so f---ing good in ‘King Richard.'

"So why the f--- did you just spit on yourself and everybody else with this stupid f---ing thing? Why did I go to f---ing jail for what you just did? And you’re still sitting there? Why are you guys standing and applauding his worst moment as a person?" the 63-year-old said, referencing his 1987 arrest and jail stint for punching a film extra in the face.

Smith stormed the Oscar stage in 2022, slapping Rock across the face after the comedian made a joke referencing Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. She suffers from alopecia.

The "Emancipation" star yelled at Rock to "keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth."

"This f---ing bulls--- wouldn’t have happened with Zelenskyy," Penn added. "Will Smith would never have left that chair to be part of stupid violence. It never would have happened."

So distraught by the situation, the famed actor and director said his only option was to destroy his two Oscars.

"I thought, ‘Well, f---, you know? I’ll give them to Ukraine. They can be melted down to bullets they can shoot at the Russians.’"

When visiting Zelenskyy in Ukraine last fall, Penn showed his support by giving the leader one of his Oscars. The actor was presented with the Order of Merit by Zelenskyy.