Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing more allegations of sexual misconduct months after settling a lawsuit with ex-girlfriend Cassie, who accused the music mogul of rape.

Music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr. filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing the rapper of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to perform sex acts with prostitutes, in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Jones, a producer on Combs' latest studio album, "The Love Album: Off the Grid," lived with Combs for extended periods of time, according to the documents. He accused Combs of unsolicited groping and sexual touching of his anus on multiple occasions and also described several scenarios of inappropriate work conditions.

The suit was filed in New York's federal court on Monday. Combs' lawyer disputed the claims, calling them "pure fiction" in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines," attorney Shawn Holley said.

"We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

Blackburn did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Several of Combs' associates, as well as his son Justin, are also listed as defendants in the suit. Allegations of illegal distribution of drugs and weapons, as well as other sexual assaults are made in the lawsuit.

In recent months, Combs has faced several other sexual assault allegations, including the gang rape of a then-17-year-old girl.

Last year, Comb's ex-girlfriend, Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit against Combs claiming that the rapper had abused and raped her over the course of their complicated relationship. Per the suit, Cassie and Combs met when she was 19 and he was 37, but they did not begin a romantic relationship until years later.

The suit detailed Combs' alleged "uncontrollable rage," and how he allegedly beat his girlfriend on multiple occasions. At the time of the filing, his lawyer issued a statement saying in part, " Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. Ms. Ventura's demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs' reputation, and seeking a pay day."

The lawsuit was settled a day after it was filed, with Cassie sharing, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

Douglas Wigdor, counsel for Cassie, shared, "I am very proud of Ms. Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so."

Combs said at the time, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."