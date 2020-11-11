Sean Connery’s gun from first James Bond film ‘Dr. No’ to be sold at auction

Sean Connery’s gun from his first film as James Bond will be up for auction.

The deactivated Walther PP pistol is part of “Icons & Idols Trilogy: Hollywood” by Julien's Auctions, which will launch on Dec. 3.

The prop famously made an appearance in 1962’s “Dr. No.”

“In the cinematic debut of the character of James Bond, Connery uses this hero weapon throughout the film and helped to establish and define the character that has been featured in books, films, and other media for the past nearly six decades,” read a statement sent to Fox News on Wednesday.

SEAN CONNERY’S ASHES TO BE SCATTERED IN SCOTLAND AS ‘HIS FINAL WISH,’ WIDOW SAYS

“The silhouette of the Walther PP and PPK has served as the key iconic image for the character of James Bond since the film franchise debuted with ‘Dr. No,’ and this deactivated handgun was the first of all that followed,” the auction house shared. “One of two employed in the film, this prop was identified by the original film armorer, BAPTY in the U.K., who had it until the official BAPTY Archive auction in 2006. Its estimate is $150,000 to $200,000.”

The sale comes days after the Scottish star, who rose to international stardom as the suave secret agent, passed away at age 90.

Connery’s wife and two sons said he “died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family” in the Bahamas, where he lived. Son Jason Connery said his father had been “unwell for some time.”

“We were deeply saddened to hear the news of Sir Sean Connery’s passing as we were preparing to unveil our upcoming ‘Icons & Idols Trilogy: Hollywood’ auction lineup featuring the ‘Dr. No’ prop gun and Sean Connery on our catalog cover,” said Martin Nolan, Executive Director of Julien’s Auctions.

SEAN CONNERY ‘WAS ABSOLUTELY A GREAT KISSER,’ RECALLS BOND GIRL BARBARA CARRERA: ‘THE SCENE WAS SO SACRED’

“The silhouette of 007 holding this gun would go on to become the James Bond franchise’s most iconic image and one of the most recognizable pop culture references of all time,” he shared. “We are honored to include his Walther PP Pistol as our auction’s headlining item along with hundreds of other historical memorabilia from Hollywood’s greatest classic films and television series.”

The actor was in his early 30s and little known when he appeared in “Dr. No,” based on the Ian Fleming novel.

Condemned as immoral by the Vatican and the Kremlin, but screened at the White House for Bond fan John F. Kennedy, “Dr. No” was a box office hit and launched a franchise that long outlasted its Cold War origins.

Connery continued as Bond in “From Russia With Love,” “Goldfinger,” “Thunderball,” “You Only Live Twice” and “Diamonds Are Forever,” often performing his own stunts.

SEAN CONNERY ‘PUT ME AT EASE’ DURING BED SCENE IN ‘NEVER SAY NEVER AGAIN,’ FORMER BOND GIRL VALERIE LEON SAYS

The star kept his promise not to play Bond again until 1983, when he was lured back by an offbeat script about a middle-aged 007. Connery took the role and helped produce the film. The result was “Never Say Never Again,” a title suggested by his wife, Micheline Roquebrune.

The Oscar winner went on to lead a decades-long career in Hollywood and lived abroad for many years.

Connery is survived by his wife, brother Neil and sons Jason and Stefan. His publicist, Nancy Seltzer, said there would be a private ceremony followed by a memorial service once the coronavirus pandemic has ended.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.