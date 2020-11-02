Sean Connery ‘put me at ease’ during bed scene in ‘Never Say Never Again,’ former Bond girl Valerie Leon says

Former Bond girl Valerie Leon has fond memories of working alongside Sean Connery.

The charismatic Scottish actor who rose to international stardom as suave secret agent James Bond and later led a successful decades-long career in Hollywood passed away on Oct. 31 at age 90.

Leon, who played the Lady in Bahamas in 1983’s “Never Say Never Again,” revealed on U.K.’s “This Morning” on Monday that the legendary star put her at ease when it came time to film a romantic scene in bed.

“I did have this bed scene with him which I was quite worried about,” admitted the 76-year-old, as quoted by U.K.’s DailyMail.

“Despite my age, I had never done a bed scene on film, that’s for sure,” she continued. “So I was quite worried about that, but he did put me at ease for it.”

Leon shared that Connery jumped out of bed immediately once his wife Micheline Roquebrune arrived on set.

“Filming does take a long time and he is a perfectionist,” she said. “He did stay in bed all morning. However, when his wife came in the afternoon to watch, he could not get out of bed quick enough! He was the world’s greatest sex symbol so no wonder I was worried about going to bed with the world’s greatest sex symbol but he put me at ease.

“We did share some fun times together -- he was an incredible man,” the actress added.

Leon also credited Connery for making the film series successful over the years.

“Oh there’s no question -- Sean made Bond and Bond made Sean,” she explained. “He was an extraordinary actor and went on to do lots of other parts. he was an extraordinary man, that’s for sure.”

Connery’s wife and two sons said the star “died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family” in the Bahamas, where he lived. Son Jason Connery said his father had been “unwell for some time.”

Connery was in his early 30s — and little known — when he starred in the first Bond thriller, 1962’s “Dr. No,” based on the Ian Fleming novel.

Condemned as immoral by the Vatican and the Kremlin, but screened at the White House for Bond fan John F. Kennedy, “Dr. No” was a box office hit and launched a franchise that long outlasted its Cold War origins.

United Artists couldn’t wait to make more films about the British secret agent, with ever more elaborate stunts and gadgets, along with more exotic locales and more prominent co-stars, among them Lotte Lenya and Jill St. John.

Connery continued as Bond in “From Russia With Love,” “Goldfinger,” “Thunderball,” “You Only Live Twice” and “Diamonds Are Forever,” often performing his own stunts.

Connery is survived by his wife, brother Neil and sons Jason and Stefan. His publicist, Nancy Seltzer, said there would be a private ceremony followed by a memorial service once the coronavirus pandemic has ended.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.