Demi Moore's daughter Scout Willis celebrates turning 30 with topless photo

Scout Willis turned 30 on Tuesday and celebrated the special occasion with a topless photo.

The daughter of Demi Moore, 58, and Bruce Willis, 66, posed away from the camera in just light green bikini bottoms.

"Last day being 29," Scout captioned the snap on her Instagram Stories. She appeared to be in an idyllic forest setting near a large pond. Her back, arms, and legs were covered in sunblock.

Moore and her ex-husband also share daughters Rumer , 32, and Tallulah, 27.

The "Charlie Angels" actress and her three girls recently all modeled for a swimsuit campaign for the brand Andie Swim.

"Today is the day," Moore captioned the announcement . "SO excited to finally share @andieswim's new campaign, celebrating togetherness and showing up for the people you love… It was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most."

Moore, who has been an investor in the company since 2017, told WWD that it was "important" to include her daughters in the Andie's Swim campaign.

"It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign," Moore told the outlet. "I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."

Scout said of the campaign, "Truly, to me nothing is sexier than a woman who feels powerfully embodied and totally comfortable in her skin.

"I love @andieswim and the incredible women who make it because behind every suit is the intention to give each woman the opportunity to experience that radiant confidence. This photo and this dynamic suit make me feel so good!"

