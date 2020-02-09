Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish's reaction to Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig's speech goes viral

Billie Eilish’s reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig’s presentation speech is going viral and people are split over it.

During the presentation speech for best costume design, the “Bridesmaids” co-stars broke out into song to present the award. The camera then panned to Eilish, whose humorously disgruntled reaction was immediately captured on-screen.

Twitter users were quick to speak on Eilish, with many not pleased at the young singer’s reaction.

“Really @BillieEilish ?? That wasn't a good look for you girl, shame on you,” one user wrote.

“And yes, I forgive green bb Billie Eilish for not knowing ANY of the songs Maya and Kristen just sang. She wasn't born when most of them were hits,” another user wrote.

“Ugh. She’s so incredibly rude and underdressed. Not sure which is worse. I’ll tag her to doubly stand by what I’m saying : @billieeilish (over here waiting for an apology for this lack of effort in outfit plus attitude girl. WTF),” said one user who further laid into the “Bad Guy” singer.

Some users, however, jumped to Eilish’s defense.

“We are all Billie Eilish right now. Not embarrased I know who this is, even though I'm Gen X. Sorry not sorry,” said one Twitter user.

“Looks to me like @billieeilish was reacting to noticing that the camera panned to her for no apparent reason. Get a grip ppl, my God. 🙄,” another user said in defense of Eilish.