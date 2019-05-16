Sarah Jessica Parker slams tabloid report of marital discord with husband Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker blasted The National Enquirer over an upcoming report about an alleged fight she had with husband Matthew Broderick.

"Just like clockwork. Over a decade of the same, untrue, disgraceful nonsense. As usual, days ahead of our anniversary on May 19th, The National Enquirer is making its annual best effort to fabricate and undermine, this time a blissful four days with my husband in London," Parker, 54, fumed on Instagram.

The "Sex and the City" star posted a screenshot of an inquiry email from The National Enquirer asking for comment on their report, which Parker insisted was completely bogus.

"There was no 'screaming match' as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London. My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing," she continued.

"After much thought I have decided to share a typical letter of 'inquiry' from these people. As if the truth, a response or any comments from me or my publicist had any bearing on what they threaten to 'report,'" she wrote. "Hey National Enquirer and your sister publications, why not celebrate a marriage of 22 years and relationship of 27 years? Because, despite your endless harassment and wasted ink, we are nearing 3 decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home. There's your 'scoop' from a 'reliable source.'"

Parker ended her missive with the hashtag "#tabloidharassment."

The "Hocus Pocus" star and "The Producers" actor Broderick, 57, tied the knot in 1997.

They share son James Wilkie and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick.