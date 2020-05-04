Journey cancels 2020 tour, citing coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Journey has canceled its 2020 tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rock band made the announcement Monday on social media, citing concerns for the health of fans.

Journey’s Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain and Arnel Pineda said in a joint statement: "There is no greater thrill for us than playing for our incredibly devoted audience, but their safety must come first.

"Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans’ health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus," the statement continued.

"We would like to thank all doctors, nurses, police, other first responders and essential workers for their heroic efforts; as well as our fans for doing everything possible to stay safe. We would also like to send The Pretenders our best wishes and hope to see them in the future. We will see everyone again as soon as it is safe to tour, and we will share that news as it becomes available. In the meantime, please Don’t Stop Believin’ in the wonder of life and in each other," it concluded.

The five-month trek included 60-plus shows and was scheduled to start on May 15.

The Pretenders also were scheduled to perform on the tour.

