Sarah Hyland's latest Instagram post prompts #MeToo backlash

Sarah Hyland and fiancé Wells Adams are receiving backlash over a photo the "Modern Family" actress posted on Instagram.

In the photo, Hyland and Adams are depicted in a photo booth along with several friends. The photo sparked controversy as Adams and friend Matt Shively are seen grabbing their respective plus ones’ breasts.

Hyland playfully captioned the photo, “We take wedding photo booths very seriously... #mcm to the men who love and treat their ladies like queens 👸🏻 💕.“

SARAH HYLAND SLAMS TROLLS WHO CRITICIZED EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

The acts depicted in the photo drew a polarized response from Hyland’s 6.9 million followers.

“Like queens = like objects? The dissolution of patriarchal gender relations can't come soon enough,” one user wrote.

“In times of gender balance and women's rights and respect, we still see pics like this... we are not moving forward with such mentalities,” another user lamented.

“This just sends the wrong message,” one user simply noted.

VANESSA HUDGENS TO BE BRIDESMAID IN SARAH HYLAND'S WEDDING

Other fans were quick to jump to the defense of the “Modern Family” actress.

“You all realize this is her fiancé right? there’s an extremely large difference between your fiancé grabbing your boob for a photobooth pic in a lighthearted and CONSENSUAL way - and a man treating a woman like “an object”, one user passionately noted.

SARAH HYLAND, WELLS ADAMS' FAMILIES HAVEN'T MET BECAUSE OF POLITICAL DIFFERENCES

Another user also noted the topic of consent and said, “People are getting so overly sensitive when this is literally just a photo of people having a good a-- time WITH THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS WHERE THERE WAS CONSENT.”

One user criticized comparisons to the #MeToo movement, stating, "Hmm if she's the one posting the pic and marrying that man this photo has no comparison to the #MeToo campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A rep for Hyland did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Hyland, 28, and Adams, 34, have been in a relationship since 2017 and celebrated their two-year anniversary in October. They announced their engagement over the summer.