Sarah Hyland steps out in a stunning sheer look and ‘VOTE’ mask at 2020 CMT Music Awards

Sarah Hyland has taken on a new role after her "Modern Family" run -- host of the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

The 29-year-old star shared hosting duties with country stars Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde for the Wednesday night event in Nashville.

Hyland kicked off the show wearing a sparkling pink top and an ankle-length glittering lavender skirt, which featured patterned holes.

Around her waist, the star wore a black ribbon, which was tied into a large bow on her left side.

SARAH HYLAND, WELL ADAMS HALT WEDDING PLANS AMID CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS: 'WE WANT TO BE AS SAFE AS POSSIBLE'

A bedazzled pink crop top was paired with the skirt, adorned with silver and red decor.

With her brown hair pulled back, Hyland completed her ensemble with simple black heels, dangling earrings and silver rings.

At one point, she also donned a pink mask with the word, "VOTE," written on it several times.

SARAH HYLAND TRADES IN BRUNETTE LOCKS FOR BRIGHT NEW LOOK: 'I DID THIS ALL BY MYSELF'

Later in the evening, the star switched to a magenta, thigh-length dress.

The piece also contained an oversized shoulder while the other was left bare. A long train also fell to the floor from behind the star.

Golden heels and green jewelry brought the outfit together.

Meanwhile, Brown, 27, donned a black suit with golden adornments on his lapels paired with a black turtle neck and gold chain.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McBryde, 37, wore a simple black top and pants while donning a brown leather jacket and boots. Her curly black hair draped behind her back.