Sarah Ferguson says coronavirus is warning from Mother Nature hours before Prince Charles' positive diagnosis

Hours before Prince Charles was revealed to be COVID-19 positive, his former sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, said the world should have seen the current pandemic coming.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Prince Andrew's ex-wife called attention to Mother Nature's previous warnings.

"Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms.. like the spoilt children we are. She gave us time and she gave us warnings. She was so patient with us. She gave us fire and floods, she tried to warn us but in the end she took back control," Ferguson wrote along with a photo of a yard and trees in bloom.

The Duchess of York's second tweet added a glimmer of hope as she asked her Twitter followers for answers.

"She has sent us to our rooms and when she is finished clearing up our mess. She will let us out to play again. How will we use this time? xxxx."

On Wednesday morning, the office for Prince Charles, 71, who is first in line to the British throne, announced he tested positive for the coronavirus after displaying mild symptoms.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," the Clarence House said to Fox News in a statement.

The statement confirmed that Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, tested negative. They are currently at their home, Burnham on the Balmoral Estate, in Scotland "self-isolating," the statement confirmed.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, remains in a healthy condition despite her son testing positive, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Fox News.

“Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of the 12th of March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare," the spokesman said.

The British royal family announced on its official website last week that Queen Elizabeth would temporarily move to Windsor Castle amid the growing coronavirus pandemic one week earlier than planned.

On Tuesday, Ferguson's daughter Princess Beatrice praised her hospital for the efforts they've taken to keep U.K. citizens safe amid the pandemic.

"I'm so proud of my hospital, The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, as they have become a trauma centre for the first time since 1982 due to the incredibly challenging time we face and the unprecedented pressure all hospitals and their staff face.

"It has created a Covid-19 fund for the RNOH’s staff that urgently need our support.The purpose of the fund is to help their frontline clinical staff in any way possible – from providing meals, to purchasing essential equipment items, to supporting mental health in a time of crisis.

She also urged her followers to consider donating to the RNOH Charity, which raises money to help care for patients with musculoskeletal conditions.