Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson reunite at Royal Ascot

Could this royal couple be getting back together?

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, both 59, both attended the Royal Ascot on Friday in Ascot, England, and appeared to be in good spirits as they chatted throughout the event.

The Duchess of York donned a mustard yellow dress, teal fascinator, and purple pumps. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew looked dapper in a dark suit, pink tie, and black top hat.

Their romance began at the Royal Ascot in 1985, and they later got married at Westminster Abbey on July 23, 1986.

PRINCE PHILIP ADVISED PRINCE HARRY NOT TO MARRY MEGHAN MARKLE, SAYS REPORT

The couple divorced after 10 years of marriage in 1996, but have remained close friends and united co-parents to their grown daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Fergie still lives at the family’s home, the Royal Lodge at Windsor.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY SPLIT FROM SHARED CHARITY WITH PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON

In 2016, she revealed what makes their relationship work: “I’m in and out all the time, and he’s in and out all the time. And no, we’re not married. We’re very happy with the way things are.”

Rumors surfaced in April that the exes are thinking about getting back together, but a source close to the family told People magazine that "nothing has changed."