British Royals
Published

Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson reunite at Royal Ascot

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Could this royal couple be getting back together?

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, both 59, both attended the Royal Ascot on Friday in Ascot, England, and appeared to be in good spirits as they chatted throughout the event.

The Duchess of York donned a mustard yellow dress, teal fascinator, and purple pumps. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew looked dapper in a dark suit, pink tie, and black top hat.

Britain's Prince Andrew, second right, and Sarah, Duchess of York, arrive during day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Their romance began at the Royal Ascot in 1985, and they later got married at Westminster Abbey on July 23, 1986.

The couple divorced after 10 years of marriage in 1996, but have remained close friends and united co-parents to their grown daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

There are rumors that Prince Andrew, right, and Sarah, Duchess of York, are rekindling their romance.  (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Fergie still lives at the family’s home, the Royal Lodge at Windsor.

In 2016, she revealed what makes their relationship work: “I’m in and out all the time, and he’s in and out all the time. And no, we’re not married. We’re very happy with the way things are.”

Prince Andrew, right, and Sarah, Duchess of York, share two daughters together.  (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Rumors surfaced in April that the exes are thinking about getting back together, but a source close to the family told People magazine that "nothing has changed."