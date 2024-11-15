Sammy Hagar thankful for his health and career this Thanksgiving

Sammy Hagar is thinking about himself this holiday season.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the Cabo Wabo Cantina founder shared what he is thankful for this Thanksgiving, naming his family, his health and his career, which allow him to provide for his loved ones.

The legendary musician feels grateful to be in a position where he is able to have the mindset that "I'm the most important guy in the world to me," because it allows him the platform to be able to provide for his loved ones in the way he wants to.

"If I'm not healthy, I can't do anything for anyone else. I can't help my family," he told Fox News Digital. "In a way, I think you have to put yourself really high on your own list and say, I want to be healthy and be able to be there for my family and friends. And so that's what I'm grateful for, is my health and my success that I can do so much for other people. It's like that feels good."

Hagar has been married to his wife, Kari Karte, for nearly 30 years. The two met in the mid-1990s while at a birthday party for a mutual friend, and according to the legendary musician, they went out a few times "and after about the third time we just stayed together."

They went on to tie the knot in November 1995 and later welcomed two daughters, Kama and Samantha, who joined Hager's two sons from a previous marriage, Aaron and Andrew.

"We still have fun in the bedroom, I tell you that. You know what I mean? I think I always say that, you know, when you guys are sleeping in separate beds and stuff, well, that's usually the end of it," Hagar told Fox News Digital in October 2024 about his long-lasting marriage. "[Being] physical is really a big part of life, and you keep it physical, keep it hot, keep the heat on, and don't ever try to tell a woman what to do."

One of Hagar's sons, Andrew, has decided to follow in his father's footsteps, releasing his first single, "Triggerman," off his debut EP, later forming a band called Andrew Hagar and the Midnight Suns.

When speaking with Fox News Digital in June 2023, Hagar shared he never expected his son to become a musician, as he always showed more interest in studying martial arts. However, he recalled being surprised the first time he heard his son's music.

"It blew my mind how good his songs were and how good his lyrics were and his melodic sense and the fact that he played guitar," the elder Hagar recalled. "I said, ‘When did you start playing guitar?' I mean, he didn't live at my house, so I didn't see it."

While his son did not find his passion as a musician until later in his life, when he was nearly 30 years old, Hager began pursuing music as a career straight out of high school, finding some success as a solo artist, before joining the band Van Halen in 1985, replacing the former lead singer, David Lee Roth.

He remained with the band until 1996 after producing four multi-platinum albums with them. Although they briefly reunited in 2004, he left the band a second time later that year, which led to a long estrangement between him and Eddie Van Halen.

The two reconnected prior to Van Halen's death from lung cancer in October 2020, with Hagar saying they had hoped they could collaborate on more projects before his death.

"He wanted to keep going," Hagar told Fox News Digital in October 2023. "He was getting into it before he died. When we first connected, you know, again, after we went through all the fighting, and he was sick, and I reached out, and we got together and talked a lot. He was talking about playing cello and playing some wind instruments."

