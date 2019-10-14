Sam Bobrick, 'Saved by the Bell' creator, dead at 87

Sam Bobrick, the creator behind "Saved by the Bell," has died. He was 87.

The Emmy-nominated writer died Friday at Northridge Hospital Medical Center after suffering a stroke, his friend, Adam Carl, told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Bobrick's rep also confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly.

"Sam was, more than anything, a mensch of the highest order," Carl told THR. "He was a writer who absolutely adored actors – not always a given – and appreciated the contributions they brought to the table. He was never precious or defensive about suggestions or notes; he wanted the work to be the best it could be and cherished a good idea from no matter where it came."

Carl continued: "He was a delightful raconteur, a thoughtful and generous host and never saw milk he couldn't turn into a shake. He was also wickedly and darkly funny. His humor was sometimes barbed, sometimes silly, sometimes absurdist, often self-deprecating. But this above all — he was never ever not funny."

"Saved by the Bell" aired for four seasons on NBC, from 1989 to 1993.

In addition to the series, the Chicago native worked on a handful of other shows, including "The Andy Griffith Show," "The Flintstones," "Gomer Pyle: USMC," "Get Smart," "Hey, Landlord," "Good Morning, World" and "Bewitched," per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, Bobrick was also attached to more than 40 plays throughout his career.

Born on July 24, 1932, Bobrick attended the University of Illinois and went on to get his first job in the ABC mailroom.

The beginning of his career saw writing credits for "The Ray Bolger Show," "Captain Kangaroo" and the game show "Make Me Laugh," as well as a song titled "The Girl of My Best Friend," which Elvis Presley covered in 1960, reported THR.

Per the outlet, Bobrick is survived by his wife, Julie, his children and grandchildren, as well as his "fourth child," Albert the Wonder Pug.