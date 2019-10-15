Salma Hayek posts nude snap to celebrate Instagram milestone

Celebrated actress Salma Hayek is celebrating an Instagram milestone in a rather unique way.

On Monday, the "Frida" star took to Instagram to share a nude snap in celebration of reaching 12 million followers on the popular social media site.

“I’m very grateful to all of you for your love and support,” the actress wrote.

“Yaaaay!!! You have gotten me to the 12 million!!! A needle for health and well-being representing each million of you. Gracias a todo ustedes por su cariño y apoyo. Braaavoooo!!! Ya llegamos a los 12 millones! Una aguja de salud y bienestar representando cada uno de los millones,” Hayek continued.

SALMA HAYEK STUNS IN LEOPARD PRINT SWIMSUIT

Hayek is no stranger to showing off her body. Just last month, the actress was seen on Instagram showing off her physique in celebration of turning 53.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She previously told Town & Country in March that her good looks have absolutely nothing to do with any kind of plastic surgery. “I haven’t done an-y-thing,” she admitted at the time. “I don’t know how to explain it.”