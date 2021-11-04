Salma Hayek says Harvey Weinstein berated her while playing Frida Kahlo

Salma Hayek shared new details about working with Harvey Weinstein on the 2002 biopic "Frida" in which the actress played the famed Mexican painter, Frida Kahlo.

The 55-year-old actress recalled how the disgraced movie producer allegedly berated her about her appearance while filming the movie.

Hayek told The Guardian, "He would call me up and scream, ‘Why do you have a (unibrow) and mustache? I didn’t hire you to look ugly!’" … I was like, ‘But didn’t you ever look at a picture of Frida Kahlo?’"

"If a man was playing Cyrano de Bergerac, he wouldn’t say, ‘What’s with the nose?’" Hayek reasoned.

She added, "I would shake [afterward] and it did depress me, but there was a cartoon aspect about the whole thing."

Hayek praised herself for being "very strong" when dealing with Weinstein, who was convicted of rape and sexual assault in 2020.

"I'm a force to be recognized," Hayek said. "He never saw me weak. It's not that I'm not afraid, but you're not going to see it. I can be almost intimidating in my calm strength, you know?"

In 2017, Hayek wrote in The New York Times how she constantly rebuffed the 69-year-old's sexual harassment.

"I don't think he hated anything more than the word 'no,'" Hayek penned at the time. "The absurdity of his demands went from getting a furious call in the middle of the night asking me to fire my agent for a fight he was having with him about a different movie with a different client to physically dragging me out of the opening gala of the Venice Film Festival, which was in honor of ‘Frida,’ so I could hang out at his private party with him and some women I thought were models but I was told later were high-priced prostitutes."

"No to me taking a shower with him. No to letting him watch me take a shower. No to letting him give me a massage. No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage. No to letting him give me oral sex. No to my getting naked with another woman. No, no, no, no, no," she remembered.

Hayek also claimed that Weinstein even threatened her life.

"The range of his persuasion tactics went from sweet-talking me to that one time when, in an attack of fury, he said the terrifying words, 'I will kill you, don’t think I can’t,'" she wrote.

Hayek joined a list of more than 60 women including Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, and Gwyneth Paltrow, accusing Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of harassment and non-consensual sex. His rep did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.