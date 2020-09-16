Salma Hayek dyes her hair green in honor of Mexican Independence Day

Salma Hayek is honoring her heritage in a passionate way.

The actress, 54, who was born in Mexico, took to her Instagram on Wednesday with an energetic video in honor of Mexican Independence Day.

In the video, which was set to festive music, the star showed off parts of her hair which were aptly dyed green for the occasion. She then gave her followers a peek at her pepper-shaped red-and-green earrings before shouting to the camera, "Viva Mexico!" while donning a Mexico T-shirt.

The video was viewed more than 1.2 million times within just a few hours.

SALMA HAYEK SHARES JAW-DROPPING THROWBACK PICTURES A WEEK AFTER 54TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

"Happy Mexican Independence Day! Feliz Dia de la Independencia. Viva Mexico!" she captioned the post.

Hayek is known for her eye-catching social media posts. Last month, ahead of her 54th birthday, the actress showed off her bikini body as she sipped on a coffee in Greece.

SALMA HAYEK, 53, POSTS STEAMY BIKINI PIC WHILE ENJOYING COFFEE

“Un cafecito. A Lior le coffee #coffee,” Hayek captioned the photo on Instagram.

And most recently, the “Like a Boss” actress garnered attention on the photo-sharing platform for a series of photos in which she wore a black dress with a plunging neckline that was accentuated with pearl necklaces.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Pearls of wisdom,” the Daytime Emmy winner captioned the series of photos.