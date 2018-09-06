Sally Field reacts to Burt Reynolds' death: 'He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live'

The love of Burt Reynolds' life, Sally Field, said Thursday her years with him would "never leave my mind."

"There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away," Field told The Associated Press in a statement Thursday hours after he died at 82 of cardiac arrest.

"They stay alive, even forty years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy."

In a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, Reynolds told the magazine that Field, whom he dated for five years after they met on the set of the 1977 film “Smokey and the Bandit," was the "love of my life."

The former couple appeared in four films together before calling it quits in the ‘80s.

Reynolds' Hollywood career skyrocketed in the ‘70s after his breakout film role as Lewis Medlock in 1972’s “Deliverance.” The star went on to appear in nearly 200 films throughout his lifetime.

He received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of adult film director Jack Horner in 1997's "Boogie Nights."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.