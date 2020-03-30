Coronavirus deaths in the US top 3,000

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The U.S. hit a grim milestone on Monday after health officials announced the 3,000th coronavirus-related death in the country, with about 900 from New York City alone, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

New York is currently the U.S. epicenter of the virus, with over 67,000 cases. Over a third of all deaths in the country have occurred in New York and 75 percent of all Americans have been told to stay home as much as possible.

USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship with 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms, arrived in New York harbor earlier in the day, which could be ready to take in patients as soon as Tuesday amid a growing strain on healthcare workers in the city.

New York’s Empire State Building was lit up on Monday night and will stay up throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to honor medical workers and first responders.

"We’ll never stop shining for you," it said.