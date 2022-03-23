Anne Hathaway makes Kelly Clarkson collapse during singing contest: ‘Jesus, take the wheel’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anne Hathaway could moonlight as a karaoke lounge singer if the acting thing fizzles out.

The "WeCrashed" star, 39, proved her pipes when she made an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Tuesday and beat the "American Idol" winner at her own game of "Sing That Name That Tune" by performing part of one of Clarkson’s big hits.

It all started when Hathaway jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Clarkson and the talk show host hilariously tried to get Matt Iseman and her band to "play a fricking song I'll know."

On came Clarkson’s 2004 smash "Since U Been Gone." Within seconds, Hathaway stepped up to the center podium and let her voice rip, singing the song’s chorus to the live studio audience.

"How did you know it from just that?" the "American Song Contest" co-host, 39, asked Hathaway as she fell to the floor. Hathaway then approached Clarkson, praising the singer for the album.

"Kelly Clarkson, if you do not understand how much we all love that song …," the actress replied. "Everybody here knew it on the first one. Everybody here knew it! … I love that song."

"Should I just quit? Oh my God," said Clarkson. "This is embarrassing … Whatever, I'm so happy for you. Jesus, take the wheel."

Clarkson has been especially hard at work in the wake of her divorce settlement after splitting from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020.

She shed more light on her decision to change her name from Kelly Clarkson to Kelly Brianne.

"I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name," Clarkson told "PEOPLE (the TV Show!)."

"I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I'm still Kelly Clarkson," she added. "I don't think I can change Clarkson at this point. I'm 20 years in!"

Clarkson and her ex share daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5.