'Rust' star Alec Baldwin had 'no control' over emotions, 'no concern' how conduct affected set: prosecutors

Alec Baldwin had "no control" over his emotions on the set of "Rust," according to prosecutors.

Baldwin, 66, was "frequently screaming and cursing" while on the Bonanza Creek set and was "inattentive" during firearms training, court documents obtained by Fox News Digital stated.

"To watch Mr Baldwin’s conduct on the set of ‘Rust’ is to witness a man who has absolutely no control of his own emotions and absolutely no concern for how his conduct affects those around him," special prosecutors wrote in the April 5 filing. "Witnesses have testified that it was this exact conduct that contributed to safety compromises on set."

A representative for Baldwin did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

‘RUST’ STAR ALEC BALDWIN'S LEGAL TEAM SLAMMED FOR ‘COUNTLESS LIES,’ ‘MANIPULATION’ AS ACTOR BATTLES INDICTMENT

Prosecutors also called out Baldwin's legal team for lying and manipulation after the actor requested the court dismiss his indictment.

"The defendant's motion to dismiss is predictably false, misleading, and histrionic misrepresentation of the facts and circumstances of the history of the case," the prosecution's filing said. "The two special prosecutors who have been assigned the prosecution of Mr. Baldwin have experienced near countless lies and manipulation from the defense for more than one year. In addition, we have, and certainly will continue to be, the subject of the defendant's contrived and unwarranted personal attacks."

The 316-page motion mirrored Baldwin's lengthy request to dismiss and focused on giving a "factual and procedural history" of the case.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "30 Rock" star's legal team argued the prosecution acted unethically and failed to present crucial evidence to a grand jury in a motion to dismiss the indictment, obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Enough is enough," the court documents stated. "This is an abuse of the system, and an abuse of an innocent person whose rights have been trampled to the extreme."

Baldwin was indicted on two counts — involuntary manslaughter, negligent use of a firearm, or, in the alternative, involuntary manslaughter without due caution or circumspection — on Jan. 19. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died Oct. 21, 2021 after a gun Baldwin was holding fired on the set of "Rust."

"Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on March 6. Her legal team requested a new trial and an immediate release from prison, but a judge declined the request.

"Keep in mind, there was a death that the jury determined was caused by her. So, I'm not releasing her," Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer stated during a March 29 hearing.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Gutierrez Reed will receive her official sentence on April 15.

Meanwhile, Baldwin will head to court in July for his trial.

Jury selection will begin July 9, according to New Mexico Courts. The trial is expected to last until July 19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP