Rotten Tomatoes will no longer allow public to post reviews of movie before it’s released

In a blow to Internet trolls, review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes announced it is no longer allowing the public to post reviews of a movie prior to its theatrical release.

The company said Tuesday that it is one of a series of changes, including making the “want to see” score a raw number instead of a percentage.

The move has been made as a way to decrease the influence of online trolls, the company said. Before, anyone could be a critic and leave written comments or reviews for movies before its release. The reviews would result in an onslaught of negativity from people who had yet to see a film.

"Unfortunately, we have seen an uptick in nonconstructive input, sometimes bordering on trolling, which we believe is a disservice to our general readership," Rotten Tomatoes said in a statement. "We have decided that turning off this feature for now is the best course of action."

Now, the audience review function will only be open once a movie hits theaters. The company said reviews will be synched up with verified ticket purchases.

