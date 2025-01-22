Celebrities lament the start of Trump’s second term: ‘Elect a criminal, expect crimes’

Anti-Trump celebrities are being dragged into President Donald Trump’s second term kicking and screaming.

Since Trump was sworn in on Monday, outspoken Hollywood celebrities have been voicing their discontent on social media. The industry’s longtime Trump critics – Barbra Streisand, Stephen King, John Cusack and others – condemned his return as well as his first actions while in the Oval Office.

"His last Presidency was like a bad reality show, and this one is starting off worse," Streisand, the legendary singer and actress, wrote on social media platform Bluesky Social on Tuesday.

Trump assumed office and hit the ground running, signing many executive orders, as well as making multiple public appearances and speeches alongside key members of his administration.

In a series of posts on Bluesky, Streisand blasted Trump’s inauguration, his executive orders and his Cabinet.

She wrote on Monday, "Donald Trump assumes the Presidency today. Maybe he could show some class and stop selling branded merchandise instead of cashing in on the office."

The next day, Streisand added, "Trump is choosing his Cabinet members less on their competence and experience than on their loyalty or perceived appearance for television."

The actress stated several hours later, "Trump signs an order which overturns the clear language of the 14th Amendment about citizenship for all people who are born here. If the GOP Supreme Court has a shred of credibility about the Constitution, this will be immediately struck down."

TV sitcom actor Jon Cryer declared on Bluesky on Monday that "America’s criminal presidency has begun."

Reliably anti-Trump "Star Trek" actor George Takei told his Bluesky followers "Welcome to the plutokleptokakistocracy! Where the ultra wealthy steal from you and run the country in the most insanely inept way imaginable."

In a subsequent post, he said, "Elect a clown, expect a circus. Elect a criminal, expect crimes."

Horror novel author and longtime anti-Trumper Stephen King slammed the president’s guests who were present in the Capitol Rotunda during his swearing in.

"Those present at the inauguration were mostly (if not all) white, rich, and males wearing ties. Trump’s core supporters were left out in the cold. Think about it," he wrote on Bluesky.

Actor John Cusack ripped the inauguration on X, stating, "I recommend not to watch one second of the inaugural snuff film currently being broadcast. It is totally meaningless."

Rapper Ice T asked on X, "If a FELON can become President... Why keep it on Job applications...? Just sayin."