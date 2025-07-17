Rosie O'Donnell uses Irish comedy club set to harp on Trump feud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rosie O'Donnell is still talking about her feud with President Donald Trump in Ireland.

At the International Comedy Club in Dublin, O'Donnell began her stand-up comedy set by addressing Trump's recent post insinuating he may revoke the former talk show host's American citizenship.

"A really smart guy who works for the Democratic National Campaign texted me and said, ‘Are you OK?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I’m kind of upset that Ireland is losing. But no?’ He’s like, ‘No — about Trump,'" O'Donnell said.

ROSIE O'DONNELL FLEES US AFTER TRUMP WIN, WON’T RETURN UNTIL IT'S ’SAFE FOR ALL CITIZENS TO HAVE EQUAL RIGHTS’

"I’m like, ‘Oh god, I’m upset about Trump every day.'"

She explained that the person she was talking to then sent her Trump's post on Truth Social.

"So, all I saw was a post that said something absurd like, 'Rosie O'Donnell is a threat to humanity. Bye. I’m going to take away her American citizenship.' Which, I know, no one is allowed to do.

"In America, if you’re born in America and your parents are American citizens — which I was — you have to renounce your citizenship in order to get rid of it. You can’t have it taken away from you by the government. But the Supreme Court has given him carte blanche to do whatever he wants. So, I read it, and I kind of laughed. I said, ‘That’s funny, but it’s not real because it’s a red check,'" O'Donnell continued.

She explained to the audience that on other social media platforms, verified users have a blue check mark, but she learned that on Truth Social, those check marks are red.

Once she realized that the post came from the president's verified account, she said her response to her friend was, "'Are you s----ing me?' He said, ‘No,’"

O'Donnell then drafted her response to Trump, which she uploaded to her Instagram account.

"And it went viral. My response. And people went crazy. And as my brother Eddie said when he pulled me up, he said, ‘That f---ing bastard.’ He said, ‘Does he know he made you more famous than you ever were? And when he finds out, he’s gonna be upset.’

"But, you know, this is kind of the worst guy that I’ve ever met in my life," she told the audience.

O'Donnell then took a trip down memory lane for the Irish spectators and explained that her feud with Trump began while she was on "The View."

"I’m 63 years old. He’s like 107? Or 120 years old? I knew about him my whole life. So, I just told them the truth of what I knew. And he went crazy and threatened to sue me. And it’s been 20 years that he’s been calling me fat, disgusting, gay, a pervert — everything that he is. That’s what happened," O'Donnell told the crowd.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

O'Donnell concluded her bit about Trump by explaining that she didn't want her entire show to be about the president, explaining that Trump's post on Truth Social wasn't a big deal in Ireland like it was in the United States.

"But it’s the reason why I knew I had to leave," she said. "And Ireland, as I’m going to say in the show, has been my salvation."

Abigail Jackson, a spokeswoman for the White House, shared a statement with Fox News Digital regarding O'Donnell's remarks about the president.

"It’s sad to watch TDS-ridden Rosie crash out like this, but at least she’s not in America while she’s having her big meltdown. God bless the Irish!" the statement said.

"It’s sad to watch TDS-ridden Rosie crash out like this, but at least she’s not in America while she’s having her big meltdown. God bless the Irish!" — Abigail Jackson, White House spokeswoman

A source who attended the show told Fox News Digital O'Donnell only addressed Trump at the very beginning for a few minutes. Her stand-up show was a little over an hour long, and she had another comedian take the stage after her.

Tickets cost around 15 euros, which is just under $17.50, and there were about 40 to 50 people inside the comedy club.

The source told Fox News Digital O'Donnell is respected and liked in Ireland, so her Trump jokes were taken well. "

They like how she's adapting to the Irish way," the source noted.

The president has a Trump International Golf Links course in Doonbeg, Ireland. The property is an 18-hole championship golf course situated on 400 acres overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, according to the course's website.

On Saturday, Trump, 79, floated the idea of revoking the 63-year-old comedian and actress's U.S. citizenship after her move to Ireland earlier this year.

"Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

O'Donnell quickly responded to Trump's jab in several posts she shared on her social media pages. The "A League of Their Own" star posted a collage of photos related to a screenshot of Trump's post on Instagram and blasted the politician in the caption.

"The president of the USA has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is - a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself," she wrote. "This is why i moved to Ireland - he is a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity.

"I stand in direct opposition [to] all he represents- so do millions of others - u gonna deport all who stand against ur evil tendencies - ur a bad joke who cant form a coherent sentence," O'Donnell added along with the hashtag #nevertrump.

In March, O'Donnell confirmed she fled to Ireland after Trump's return to the Oval Office.

Around the time of O'Donnell's exit from the United States in March, Irish Taoiseach [Prime Minister] Micheál Martin visited the White House as the U.S. prepared for St. Patrick’s Day and was asked by a reporter, "Ireland is known for very happy, fun-loving people. Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland? I think she is going to lower your happiness."

Before Martin could answer, Trump chimed in and replied, "That’s true. I like that question. Do you know you have Rosie O’Donnell? Do you know who she is? You’re better off not knowing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The day before St. Patrick’s Day, O’Donnell published a poem, "Him," on her Substack, commenting on her long feud with Trump.

The Trump White House responded to O'Donnell's poem via an exclusive comment to Fox News Digital at the time with a simple "Good riddance!"