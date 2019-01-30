Roseanne Barr says 'we have Hamas in Congress,' BDS has 'infected' the Democratic Party

Roseanne Barr made a bold declaration about newly sworn-in Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. during the former ABC sitcom star's four-day trip in Israel.

After an event in Tel Aviv on Monday, the comedian was asked by a Breitbart reporter what she thought about Tlaib and Omar, who support the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement.

"We have Hamas in Congress," the controversial star replied, adding that BDS has "infected" the Democratic Party.

The 66-year-old doubled down on her remarks saying "BDS is another incarnation of Jew-hating."

"It's a boycott of Jewish business worldwide," she told the outlet, before saying that BDS is comparable to the "Nazi boycott on Jewish business."

"You can barely make people listen to that because they’re so anti-Semitic," Barr said, adding that it applies to even "Jews in America on the left. They're complete anti-Semites."

Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress, was accused of anti-Semitism after hosting a private celebratory dinner in January featuring anti-Israel activists who praised terror group Hezbollah and Palestinian terrorists. She reportedly said Israel has no right to exist and called for Israeli “Zionist terrorist” Jews to return to Europe.

In 2012, Omar wrote on Twitter that "Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel." She has also admitted to supporting the BDS movement. Omar later apologized for her tweet, saying, "In all sincerity, it was after my CNN interview that I heard from Jewish orgs. that my use of the word “Hypnotize” and the ugly sentiment it holds was offensive."

At the Monday event, Barr also spoke about the cancelation of her namesake sitcom, which was axed by ABC in May 2018 after she tweeted racist sentiments about a former Obama administration official. Barr has since repeatedly denied she is a racist.

Now Barr claims her show was given the boot because of backlash against her support for Israel, saying she had been "BDS-ed" by television network ABC.

Barr was in Israel for a four-day visit organized by celebrity Rabbi Shmuley Boteach where she is expected to speak at the Israeli Knesset.

Barr said she has "witnessed horrific anti-Semitism and I'm just here to defend the Jewish people."

