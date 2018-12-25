Roseanne Barr will address Israeli parliament during Israel visit to learn more about Jewish heritage, BDS

Actress Roseanne Barr announced she will be traveling to Israel in January and has been invited to address the country's parliament.

Barr announced her visit to Israel on Monday telling Fox News in a press release that her aim is to "further my own knowledge of Jewish and Israeli history" and speak out "against the insidious and anti-Semitic BDS movement." BDS refers to the anti-Israel movement calling for boycott, divestment and sanctions of the state.

"While I intend to further my own knowledge of Jewish and Israeli history, I have important work to do as a voice against the insidious and anti-Semitic BDS movement," Barr said in a statement.

"We are in an age where Israeli innovation is ascendant and changing the world in areas of medicine, technology, media and the arts. Israel is an oasis of openness, freedom, democracy and tolerance amidst a desert of brutality from an age gone by. I want to shout this from the heights of the Galilee to the halls of the Knesset in Jerusalem, Israel’s capital city – and from the cafes and art galleries of Tel-Aviv to the beaches of Eilat," she added.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, whose organization sponsored Barr's trip, says that "bringing an incredibly proud Jewish woman like Rosanne to Israel will be a great boost to its citizens."

She will speak at the Israeli Knesset on January 30.

ABC canceled its reboot of "Roseanne" in May after Barr tweeted racist remarks about former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.