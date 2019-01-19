Roseanne Barr calls Natalie Portman 'repulsive' for Israel award snub: 'It was really sickening'

Roseanne Barr slammed actress Natalie Portman in a recent interview, calling her “repulsive” for refusing to attend an award ceremony in her honor because she didn't want to appear to endorse the Israeli prime minister.

Speaking to Israel Hayom, an Israeli national newspaper, the comedian criticized Portman over her action. Last year, the "Black Swan" star declined to accept the Genesis Prize because she “did not want to appear as endorsing” Benjamin Netanyahu, who was attending the event, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I am not part of the BDS movement and do not endorse it,” she said, last year in The Times of Israel, referring to a Palestinian-led global movement of boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel. “Like many Israelis and Jews around the world, I can be critical of the leadership in Israel without wanting to boycott the entire nation. I treasure my Israeli friends and family, Israeli food, books, art, cinema, and dance.”

The award, commonly referred to as the “Jewish Nobel” prize, is given every year to an individual in recognition of his or her philanthropy and commitment to combating anti-Semitism.

“It was really sickening, I find her repulsive," Barr said of Portman, who was born in Jerusalem. “She was raised in incredible privilege of safety in the Jewish state and knows nothing about anti-Semitism.”

Barr went on to describe the Oscar-winning actress as a “darling of the left” who “grew up in safety and privilege.”

Portman’s decision last year sparked an angry backlash from some Israeli politicians, with others warning that her move was a distressing sign of eroding support for Israel among young American Jews.

The saga was troubling for the Genesis Prize Foundation, which says it works hard to prevent its philanthropy from being politicized.

This year’s laureate was New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. He is expected to receive that award from Netanyahu in Jerusalem in June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.