Rosario Dawson reacts to boyfriend Cory Booker ending presidential run: 'Your love lifts us all up'

Rosario Dawson is supporting her boyfriend, former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker, following his announcement that he is dropping out of the race.

The actress, 40, gushed about the New Jersey senator in a moving post on social media on Wednesday.

“My love, I’m always impressed with how you exude such grace and civility while expressing your passion and brilliance in response to these tumultuous times,” she captioned a photo of them kissing Instagram.

ROSARIO DAWSON SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT: SHE’S BACKING BOOKER FOR PRESIDENT

“I’m so grateful for your voice and dedication. Your love lifts us all up. Thank you. You and your team continue to grow humanity and build community daily, giving me faith that indeed We Will Rise. I see you. I love you!”

Meanwhile, back in April, Booker, 50, couldn't stop complimenting Dawson in an interview.

He told Good Day New York: "She and I are not trying to put this through a political lens. We’re just two people in love trying to build a great relationship every single day."

He continued: “Because I’ll tell you what — in my best-case scenario, I get elected to president, I serve two terms. That’s just 10 years … nine years of my life. What I’m trying to create with Rosario is something that’ll last forever.”

Booker announced that he suspended his campaign on Monday afternoon. “It’s with a full heart that I share this news -- I’ve made the decision to suspend my campaign for president,” Booker said in an email to supporters.

WHY ROSARIO DAWSON REPORTEDLY DIDN'T ATTEND BOYFRIEND CORY BOOKER'S DEBATE NIGHT

Booker entered the race last February but struggled to gain traction in the polls. It wasn’t long ago that Booker, the energetic former mayor of Newark, N.J., was considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, but he was outshined throughout the primary and never enjoyed a breakout moment like others did.

In his note to supporters, the Democrat acknowledged he didn’t see a path to victory.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wouldn’t continue if there was no longer a path to victory,” Booker said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Booker is the latest candidate of color to exit the race, following the departure of California Sen. Kamala Harris, who is also black, and former Obama administration official Julian Castro, who was the only Latino in the field. The top-tier candidates are all white: former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.