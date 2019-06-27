Why Rosario Dawson reportedly didn't attend boyfriend Cory Booker's debate night

Actress Rosario Dawson was noticeably missing from Wednesday night’s Democratic debate when her boyfriend, Sen. Cory Booker, took the stage.

The Post was the first to report that the actress and the 2020 presidential hopeful were an item.

But a close pal tells The Post Dawson couldn’t make the debate between Booker and nine other candidates because she’s on set in Albuquerque, where Dawson has been cast in USA Network’s new series “Briarpatch,” filming in the New Mexico locale.

She was watching her beau on TV, though, the pal assured.

The vegan lovers recently made one of their first joint appearances, with Dawson sitting in the audience as Booker was interviewed on “RuPaul.”

“We actually first met at [a party for ] a friend of ours running for governor of Maryland, Ben Jealous is his name, former head of the NAACP,” Booker explained. “We met at that party and she didn’t give me the time of day. She did me serious shade.”

It took a second take for things to work out. “And then we met at another friend’s party, both of us were single at the time. It was a roof party of a dear friend and I had the courage to walk up to her and ask for her phone numbers.”

In his sit-down with RuPaul, the New Jersey senator hinted he could also propose to the actress before the next president’s inauguration day.

“Well, the swearing-in isn’t until the 21st of January 2021,” Booker answered asked about his bachelor status. A single man hasn’t won the White House since Grover Cleveland. “You never know what might happen between then and now.”

The Post tried to ask Booker about Dawson’s whereabouts in the post-debate spin room, but he ignored the question.

Another activist actress, Alyssa Milano, was in the crowd at the Miami debate.

