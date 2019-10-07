Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's lawyer addresses 'Jersey Shore' star's arrest for felony domestic violence

"Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's lawyer spoke out after the 33-year-old was arrested early Friday in Los Angeles on suspicion of kidnapping and had to be shocked with a stun gun while being taken into custody.

According to his lawyer, Ortiz-Magro is conducting his own investigation into the incident.

"The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo," Scott E. Leemon told Us Weekly on Saturday. "We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded."

Ortiz-Magro was taken into custody after police responded to a report of a physical altercation in Hollywood Hills, police Officer Jeff Lee said on Friday.

The 33-year-old Ortiz-Magro was uncooperative and officers used a stun gun to take him into custody, Lee said. He was released later in the day.

A child at the residence was unharmed.

The reality star has been seen in Los Angeles in recent days with his on-and-off girlfriend, Jennifer Harley. Police, however, did not identify who else was involved in the incident.

Harley has faced misdemeanor domestic battery cases three times in Las Vegas relating to scuffles with Ortiz-Magro, including one this year and cases in 2016 and 2018. All were dismissed.

Harley's attorney Michael Cristalli said he was collecting information about Ortiz-Magro's arrest in Los Angeles and had no immediate comment.

The couple has a young daughter.

