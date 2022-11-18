Expand / Collapse search
Ron Howard reveals whether he thinks 'Happy Days' reboot will happen

The 'Happy Days' star and Ryan Reynolds were both recipients of the American Cinematheque Award

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon , Larry Fink | Fox News
Director and actor Ron Howard revealed whether he sees a "Happy Days" reboot happening.

"I don't think that one’s in the cards," Howard told Fox News Digital.

Even though fans may not see a reboot anytime soon, he said the cast members have remained friends, and they’re supporting costar Anson Williams in his run for mayor of Ojai, California.

"We're standing by to see if Anson Williams is certified as the mayor of Ojai. They’re still counting. He's in the lead, but nothing is final yet," the "Happy Days" star, who portrayed Richie Cunningham in the TV sitcom, explained.

Howard said cast members of "Happy Days" are still "really close," mentioning Don Most, Henry Winkler and Williams.

Director and actor Ron Howard revealed whether he sees a "Happy Days" reboot in the future.

Director and actor Ron Howard revealed whether he sees a "Happy Days" reboot in the future. (Getty Images)

"We're all kind of ambitiously still pursuing other dreams, so I think [a reboot is] probably a long shot."

Ron Howard and honoree Jason Blum arrive at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony Honoring Ryan Reynolds.

Ron Howard and honoree Jason Blum arrive at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony Honoring Ryan Reynolds. (Getty Images)

He added that he’s rooting for costar Williams, adding Williams would take the job seriously if he were elected mayor.

"He's got such a heart, and he's driven by principle. … If it works out that way, I think the citizens of Ojai will be very happy to have made that choice," Howard said. 

While Ron Howard said a "Happy Days" reboot is "not in the cards," he revealed cast members have remained friends and are supporting costar Anson Williams in his run for mayor of Ojai, Calif.

While Ron Howard said a "Happy Days" reboot is "not in the cards," he revealed cast members have remained friends and are supporting costar Anson Williams in his run for mayor of Ojai, Calif. (Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"The Andy Griffith Show" alum made the comments during the American Cinematheque Awards Thursday as the ceremony honored actor Ryan Reynolds.

Honoree Ryan Reynolds, recipient of the American Cinematheque Award, speaks onstage.

Honoree Ryan Reynolds, recipient of the American Cinematheque Award, speaks onstage. (Getty Images)

Being a former recipient of the award himself, Howard described how the event was reminiscent of when he was honored in 1990.

"I know how meaningful this is because it comes at a point in an individual's career where they haven’t been honored in this way. … [It’s] a big burst of encouragement. … It's really one of the highlights of my professional life, … the night that I was honored. … I get nostalgic, too, when I get to show up to an event," Howard told Fox News Digital.

"The Da Vinci Code" actor complimented Reynolds, saying he respects the "Deadpool" actor and admires his work.

"I like his range … and his creative courage. … Appreciate the fact that he's a risk-taker, and he's succeeding at it. He's unpretentious, he's entertaining … surprises us, too. I'm a fan."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

