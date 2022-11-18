Ron Howard reveals whether he thinks 'Happy Days' reboot will happen

Director and actor Ron Howard revealed whether he sees a "Happy Days" reboot happening.

"I don't think that one’s in the cards," Howard told Fox News Digital.

Even though fans may not see a reboot anytime soon, he said the cast members have remained friends, and they’re supporting costar Anson Williams in his run for mayor of Ojai, California.

"We're standing by to see if Anson Williams is certified as the mayor of Ojai. They’re still counting. He's in the lead, but nothing is final yet," the "Happy Days" star, who portrayed Richie Cunningham in the TV sitcom, explained.

RYAN REYNOLDS REVEALS HIS FOREVER ‘BUCKET LIST ITEM' AMID RECENT ACCOMPLISHMENT: ‘EXPERIENCE OF A LIFETIME’

Howard said cast members of "Happy Days" are still "really close," mentioning Don Most, Henry Winkler and Williams.

‘HAPPY DAYS’ STAR ANSON WILLIAMS REVEALS WHETHER HE’LL EVER CONSIDER A REBOOT AMID MAYORAL RUN

"We're all kind of ambitiously still pursuing other dreams, so I think [a reboot is] probably a long shot."

He added that he’s rooting for costar Williams, adding Williams would take the job seriously if he were elected mayor.

"He's got such a heart, and he's driven by principle. … If it works out that way, I think the citizens of Ojai will be very happy to have made that choice," Howard said.

"The Andy Griffith Show" alum made the comments during the American Cinematheque Awards Thursday as the ceremony honored actor Ryan Reynolds.

Being a former recipient of the award himself, Howard described how the event was reminiscent of when he was honored in 1990.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I know how meaningful this is because it comes at a point in an individual's career where they haven’t been honored in this way. … [It’s] a big burst of encouragement. … It's really one of the highlights of my professional life, … the night that I was honored. … I get nostalgic, too, when I get to show up to an event," Howard told Fox News Digital.

"The Da Vinci Code" actor complimented Reynolds, saying he respects the "Deadpool" actor and admires his work.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I like his range … and his creative courage. … Appreciate the fact that he's a risk-taker, and he's succeeding at it. He's unpretentious, he's entertaining … surprises us, too. I'm a fan."