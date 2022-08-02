‘Happy Days’ star Anson Williams reveals whether he’ll ever consider a reboot amid mayoral run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anson Williams has been thinking about the future.

The actor, who famously played Potsie Weber in "Happy Days," announced at a city council meeting on June 28 that he intended on running for mayor of Ojai, California. On Saturday, the Ojai Valley News announced that the 72-year-old has officially been confirmed by the city as a candidate.

However, the star has not forgotten his sitcom roots. Williams has kept a decades-long bond with his TV family, which has left fans wondering if he would ever give a reboot his blessing. While Williams is busy preparing for what will hopefully be his next big role, he has not completely ruled out the idea of a potential project down the road.

"Oh, I don’t know," Williams admitted to Fox News Digital. "Let’s put it this way – anything is possible. Any way we can be together, whether it’s reuniting for a baseball game or a new television show would just be a phenomenal gift."

"Who would have thought that this lower-middle-class kid would end up being on the number one show in the world?" he shared. "And not only that, but you end up with four decades of friendship? It’s been such a pleasure to be with such talented, successful people with even bigger hearts that truly care consistently."

Williams praised "the magic" of "Happy Days" creator Garry Marshall, who passed away in 2016 at age 81.

"He was the one who inspired me to be a leader," Williams reflected. "He cared about us so deeply. He used Paramount Studios as a college for us. He would tell us, ‘You guys are young and famous but don’t get in the way of yourselves. If there’s something you want to do, do it. Fame, it’s not who you are. Take advantage here. You want to know about writing? I’ll take you to the writer’s room. Want to direct? I’ll open up a slot for you. Want to produce? I’ll let you observe the producers – whatever you want. But use your time wisely. Don’t come to me saying you don’t like your dressing room.’"

"And I think that’s why so many of us are still in the business," Williams continued. "He inspired so many of us to try so many hats on. He encouraged us to take advantage of what we had accessible to us. He would urge us to not get egotistical just because we’re on a top show. Instead, use your fame or whatever platform you have to better yourself. Bring something to the table. Shine a light on yourself and then shine a light on others. And that’s why we’ve gone on to do so many different things successfully. He gave us a chance."

Williams is not the only "Happy Days" alumnus who has thought about a possible reboot.

In October 2021, Ron Howard’s brother Clint asked about revisiting "Happy Days." It was then when Ron Howard, who starred as Richie Cunningham, suggested who could take on his role.

"There’s this kid, his career is really taking off so who knows, but let’s just say I think Jack Dylan Grazer would be great," the 68-year-old revealed on Entertainment Tonight. "That is Brian Grazer – my partner at Imagine Entertainment – his nephew. But nepotism aside, I think he’d be great. He’d be a cooler, hipper Richie Cunningham. If he’s willing to take the job."

On Tuesday, Williams told Fox News Digital that the "Happy Days" cast has been supportive of his run for mayor. He is facing current Ojai Mayor Betsy Stix, who is running for re-election.

"It’s been wonderful," said Williams. "It’s very rare to have such close friends for 47 years. It’s a very special group. … I remember when the announcement was made, Henry [Winkler], who’s out trout fishing in Idaho, immediately goes on Twitter and says, ‘You have my vote.’ It wasn’t planned at all. But that’s how much of a family we are."

"We support each other," Williams revealed. "Ron [Howard] and Donny [Most] immediately went, ‘What do you need, bro? We’re with you.’ I couldn’t be more grateful. They’re my family. Immediately, they were like, ‘What can I do? How can I help?’ They’ve always been there for me and I love them so much."